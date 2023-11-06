ASC Fine Wines has won 31 medals and 3 trophies at this year's the Shanghai International Wine Challenge.

At the Shanghai International Wine Challenge (SIWC) 2023, China’s leading wine importer and distributor ASC Fine Wines solidified its position as a leading wine importer and distributor by winning a significant number of awards, including two top trophies.

The company’s portfolio, featuring a selection of globally recognized wineries, stood out among competitors, earning it a total of 31 medals and 3 trophies.

ASC Fine Wines’ showcased selections won the Best Chilean Wine Trophy for the CASA SILVA MICROTERROIR DE LINGUES CARMENERE 2018 and the Best German Wine Trophy as well as Best Sweet Wine Trophy for the JOH. JOS. PRUM WEHLENER SONNENUHR RIESLING SPATLESE 2018. In addition to the trophies, the company also received five coveted platinum awards,12 exceptional gold awards, and 14 distinguished silver awards.

The SIWC, which took place from October 16 to 20 in Shanghai’s Pilot Free Trade Zone, is recognized for its rigorous selection process, highlighting high-quality wines from various countries and regions. This year’s competition saw participation from over 10,000 wines.

ASC Fine Wines CEO Makoto Nagae commented on the company’s success, stating, “Our success at SIWC 2023 is not just a testament to our exceptional wines but also a reflection of our commitment and faith to a brighter future of the wine market in China. We are dedicated to our vision of ‘Be a lighthouse for the wine world’.”

“Although all of us are facing market headwinds, we don’t allow the surrounding turbulence to affect us; instead, as ever we will uphold our own high standards and strive to become a benchmark. We are proud for our awards and accolades in the competition, and I am grateful to the organisers of SIWC to continuously build the market together with us in the wine trade regardless in good or challenging time.”

The SIWC is organized by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shanghai Pudong Sub-Council, Shanghai Waigaoqiao International Trade Operating Center Co. Ltd., and the Shanghai Waigaoqiao International Exhibition & Trading Center of Wine & Beverage, and has been a significant event in the wine industry calendar for 17 years, contributing to the market’s development and recognition of premium wines.

ASC Fine Wines’ winning selections at SIWC 2023 are as follows:

Trophy Winners:

Best Chilean Wine Trophy: CASA SILVA MICROTERROIR DE LINGUES CARMENERE 2018

Best German Wine Trophy & Best Sweet Wine Trophy: JOH. JOS. PRUM WEHLENER SONNENUHR RIESLING SPATLESE 2018

Platinum Award Winners:

ROBERT WEIL RHEINGAU KABINETT RIESLING 2021 CASA SILVA MICROTERROIR DE LINGUES CARMENERE 2018 LUSTAU VERY RARE OLOROSO EMPERATRIZ EUGENIA JOH. JOS. PRUM WEHLENER SONNENUHR RIESLING SPATLESE 2018 E.GUIGAL GIGONDAS 2018

Gold Award Winners:

NORTON MALBEC RESERVA 2020 NORTON PRIVADA FAMILY BLEND 2021 ROBERT MONDAVI PRIVATE SELECTION MERLOT 2019 TAYLOR’S 10 YEAR OLD TAWNY TAYLOR’S LATE BOTTLED VINTAGE 2018 LUSTAU PALO CORTADO DE JEREZ-ALMACENISTA CAYETANO DEL PINO Y CÍA ROBERT MONDAVI PRIVATE SELECTION RYE BARREL AGED RED BLEND 2019 MICHELE CHIARLO BAROLO CANNUBI DOCG 2018 CONO SUR SINGLE VINEYARD LIMITED EDITION CARMENERE 2019 CHAMPAGNE BARONS DE ROTHSCHILDBRUT TRIMBACH GEWURZTRAMINER 2018 LAPOSTOLLE LA PARCELLE 8 2015

Silver Award Winners:

CASA SILVA LAGO RANCO SAUVIGNON BLANC 2020 NORTON CABERNET SAUVIGNON RESERVA 2020 KIM CRAWFORD MARLBOROUGH PINOT NOIR 2020 TAYLOR’S CHIP DRY WHITE PORT BANFI CUM LAUDE 2015 GRAND BATEAU LE PHARE MEDOC ROUGE 2019 GRAND BATEAU LE PHARE SAINT EMILION ROUGE 2021 GRAND BATEAU LE PHARE SAINT JULIEN ROUGE 2020 MUGA RESERVA RED 2019 FREIXENET CORDON NEGRO BRUT 2022 ROBERT MONDAVI WINERY NAPA VALLEY CABERNET SAUVIGNON 2019 RUFFINO RISERVA DUCALE ORO CHIANTICLASSICO GRAN SELEZIONE DOCG 2018 BUGLIONI L’AFRODISIACO PASSITO ROSSO VENETO 2017 BUGLIONI MUSA LUGANA 2020

