Within three months, Brother Liang, the livestreamer managed by Jiuxian.com, has now become China's hottest drinks influencer, selling over RMB 100 million within hours.

What is the easiest way to sell alcohol in China, and how much do you think a shop can sell? Ask Jiuxian Brother Liang – currently the reigning king of alcoholic beverage live-streaming in China who managed to rake in over RMB 100 million in just a few hours.

Brother Liang is the livestream commerce influencer managed by Jiuxian.com, one of the fastest-growing alcoholic drinks distribution companies in China. Ever since Jiuxian transformed its positioning as a retail store for alcoholic drinks to a multi-platform e-commerce shop, it has been actively building partnerships with different social media for livestreaming commerce, such as TikTok and Taobao.

Brother Liang is not just a name, but a phenomenon, revolutionizing the way alcohol is sold. Among the most revenue-generating livestreaming influencers, Brother Liang is the hottest rising star. Debuted on June 19 via Taobao Tmall’s “Alcohol Festival”, he brought in over 14 million RMB of sales revenue and ranked No. 2 for popularity.

Brother Liang and his team

On the back of successful collaboration between Jiuxian and Taobao, Brother Liang’s second livestream on July 19 raked in RMB 10 million of sales in just the first 1.5 hours, achieving over RMB 16 million in total. He continued the momentum at his third livestream on August 11 that reached over RMB 50 million of sales.

Following the triumphant collaboration between Jiuxian and Taobao, Brother Liang’s subsequent livestreams have consistently broken sales records, with his fourth livestream on September 9 achieving over RMB 80 million in sales.

He again smashed his own record by raking in RMB 103 million in sales on the night of September 19, securing his status as one of the most sought-after livestreamers in China.

In China, live-streaming commerce has become a predominant way of shopping, combining entertainment and consumerism, especially for the younger generation. Platforms like Taobao and Douyin (TikTok in the international market) are built to seamlessly integrate live-streaming with purchasing, facilitating real-time interaction between influencers and audiences.

Brother Liang’s meteoric rise is not only affiliated to the blooming livestreaming commerce industry in China. It also has to be attributed to his extensive knowledge in alcohol as well as his strong communications skills with the general audience who have little understanding in alcohol.

Among all the livestreamers in the alcoholic drinks selling industry, Brother Liang’s approachable character and humor have been well-liked by many young Chinese viewers. While many streamers lack vibrance and knowledge, his eloquence in simplifying stories and the production details behind a product is one of the reasons behind his success.

Behind all the spotlight on camera, Jiuxian has heavily invested in the resources provided to the livestreaming channels. To brush up the livestreaming team’s knowledge, Jiuxian has hired experienced wine tasters to provide in-depth training on alcoholic drinks, and invited industry professionals at gatherings for the latest industry updates.

With the unprecedented popularity of Brother Jiuxian, the company’s ambition doesn’t stop here. The vice president of Jiuxian Group has expressed their intent to create more “livestreaming idols” across various social media platforms to continue building their empire in the industry. They’ve even constructed a 20,000 square meters studio with over 50 rooms exclusively dedicated to live-streaming, ensuring the continuation of their remarkable success.

Like this: Like Loading...