French wine production in 2023 is expected to fall between 44 million and 47 million hectoliters, in line with its five-year average. While Champagne and Burgundy look set for a bumper year, yields from disease-hit Bordeaux and southwest France might contract, according to the country’s agriculture ministry.

The production for 2023 would be in line with or exceed a five-year average of 44.5 million litres, the ministry said on Tuesday.

Mildew affected grapes (pic: Canva)

Champagne, the famous sparkling wine region, had limited exposure to frost and hail damages this year and production volume is expected to be above average. Burgundy’s wine production in 2023 will stabilize despite some mildew cases, providing some relief to the market after a few small vintages.

However, in Bordeaux, the situation is rather different. After a wet and hot growing season in May and June, wine growers were under pressure from downy mildew. Chamber of Agriculture in Gironde estimated that 90% of the vines are affected by the disease, with majority of vines affected being Merlot.

Bad weather also spelled troubles for the country’s biggest wine producing region Languedoc-Roussillon. Hit by drought this year, the region’s overall production will see a drop from last year but will still be around its five-year average, according to the ministry.

