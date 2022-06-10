To celebrate Argentina's iconic grape, citywide wine merchants and restaurants are offering exclusive deals to pay tribute to the legendary grape.

The Consulate General of the Argentine Republic in Hong Kong and Vino Joy News have teamed up to turn Malbec World Day (MWD) into a monthlong extravaganza in the month of June, involving citywide wine merchants and restaurants to celebrate and pay tribute to Argentina’s iconic grape across Hong Kong.

Due to Hong Kong’s social distancing restrictions, celebration for Malbec World Day on April 17 is rescheduled for June, where a one-day celebration of Argentina’s iconic grape is rightfully extended and feted throughout the entire month.

Vineyards in Mendoza (pic: handout)

Few grapes in the world have become more renowned in its newfound home than its birthplace except Malbec. Originally from Cahors, France, Malbec has become entirely emblematic of Argentina, where it has found its identity.

To promote and celebrate the success of Malbec globally, the first MWD was created on April 17, 2011 by Wines of Argentina, the same date when Malbec entered the country. Since then MWD has become an annual cultural event for wine lovers around the world.

Entering its 12th anniversary this year, MWD is supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Trade and Worship of Argentina and the Argentine Wine Corporation (COVIAR), and is also framed in the Argentina 2030 Strategic Wine Plan.

This month in Hong Kong, MWD celebrations are already underway and can be followed throughout the month of June on social networks using the hashtags #MalbecWorldDay #MalbecinHK and #MalbecMonth.

Citywide wine promotions

Hong Kong’s leading merchants have launched various promotions to pay tribute to Argentina’s diverse wines (pic: Vino Joy News)

For the entire month of June, Hong Kong’s leading wine importers and merchants have launched a plethora of promotions on Argentine wines. These merchants include Amorosso Fine Wines, Altaya Wines, Cru World Wine, Corney & Barrow, Enoteca, Links Concept, Ponti Wine Cellars, Summergate Fine Wines and Spirits, and SoGrape Asia Pacific Limited and many more.

Spoilt with the breadth and depth of wines offered from Argentina, consumers will not only find Argentina’s most renowned wine names but also a diverse range of finely chiselled Malbecs from Argentina’s north-western Salta to southernmost Patagonia.

Beyond Malbec, there’s also no shortage of exciting cool climate Pinot Noir, and Torrontes / Chardonnay. Be sure to check all the merchants’ website and social media accounts to get the latest offers on Argentine wines ONLY in the month of June.

You can also watch our video interviews with some of Hong Kong’s top sommeliers including Arnaud Bardary MS of Black Sheep Restaurants, Reeze Choi of Somm’s Philosophy, Jacky Luk of three Michelin-starred restaurant Forum and Derek Li of New World’s upcoming private membership club Town Club to learn more about Malbec and food pairing suggestions.

Restaurants promotions

Whether you are a discerning oenophile or a first-time wine drinker, you can savour a diverse range of Argentine wines alongside a delectable menu at some of the city’s top restaurants and Argentine steakhouses.

These restaurants include Buenos Aires Polo Club, Tango restaurants in Central and Elements, Carne’s, The Patagonia Argentinian Steakhouse, Asado, Wooloomooloo in Wanchai and Tsim Sha Tsui, Linguini Fini, Kaki Quarry Bay, Mosu and Renaissance Hotel.

To discover the wide range of Argentine Malbec, visit the official page: https://malbecworldday.com/.

