One of Argentina's most revered wineries Zuccardi will start distribution of its iconic wine, Finca Canal Uco, through the historic global distribution network of La Place de Bordeaux this September.

One of Argentina’s most revered wineries Zuccardi will start distribution of its iconic wine, Finca Canal Uco, through the historic global distribution network of La Place de Bordeaux this September.

The 2019 vintage of the Zuccardi single vineyard Finca Canal Uco will be the first from the winery to join the ranks of some of the world’s most renowned wines.

Distribution through La Place will start from September 2022, directed to all markets worldwide, excluding South America.

A 100% Malbec, Finca Canal Uco is one of the most distinctive vineyards planted by Zuccardi in Paraje Altamira. Located in the Uco Valley, it´s a high altitude farm (1100 m / 3608 ft) with alluvial and calcareous soils at the foothills of the frontal Andes mountains.

“We are thrilled our Finca Canal Uco will be distributed by La Place de Bordeaux. It´s an excellent move for our country into the fine wine world”, says Sebastian Zuccardi, third generation of viticulturists who grew up in a family who is a key figure in the history of winegrowing in Argentina.

Since 1963, when his grandfather planted their first vines in Mendoza, Familia Zuccardi has not stopped creating, innovating and pushing boundaries to develop the unique personality of new Argentinean wines.

Sebastian Zuccardi of Zuccardi winery (pic: handout)

“We don´t look for perfect wines, but wines that best express the region. We make mountain wines. In that land, previously cultivated with apple trees, we planted our first vines in Paraje Altamira, Uco Valley”, says Sebastian.

La Place is a historic network that reaches merchants and collectors in around 170 countries. It has been operating for more than 800 years. Originally intended for Bordeaux wines only, since 1998 the marketplace has evolved and regions and producers outside of Bordeaux with a strong history and pedigree have joined in. Other non Bordeaux wines represented by La Place include Seña and Almaviva from Chile, Opus One and Joseph Phelps from California, Ornellaia and Masseto from Italy, Vin de Constance from South Africa, among many other wines of similar pedigree.

On behalf of the negociants, Mathieu Chadronnier of CVBG says, “Over the years, La Place de Bordeaux has become the distribution epicentre for the best wines of the world, be they from Bordeaux or Beyond. Our clients are looking for wines with impeccable track record for quality, identity and prestige.

“Zuccardi is one of Argentina’s most revered wine families, one whose impact on the rise of fine wines in this great country has proved most defining. It proudly embodies the best Argentina has to offer. Finca Canal Uco is a truly great Malbec, with captivating intensity, distinctive character, and remarkable finesse.A Grand Vin that La Place de Bordeaux is proud to represent!”

“The 2019 vintage has been one of the best harvests in my memory, very dry and cold. The climatic conditions granted a good natural acidity, very good structure and firm tannins, excellent fruitiness, without over-ripening,” adds Zuccardi.

“Over the years, Finca Canal Uco has become one of my family’s great wines”, he concludes.

Like this: Like Loading...