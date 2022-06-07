Reeze Choi, founder of Somm's Philosophy and ambassador for Star Wine List, explains how Malbec can produce both elegant and powerful wines that remind him of the "Hulk" in Marvel, and what Cantonese dishes work best with Malbec.

This year, Vino Joy News joined hands with the Consulate General of the Argentine Republic in Hong Kong to launch Malbec Month in June, a month-long promotion in the city to raise awareness on Argentina’s signature grape.

As part of the promotion, we are doing a series of video interviews where we ask top sommeliers in Hong Kong to share their impressions and go-to pairings of Malbec, and – for a change – which Marvel superheroes resemble the popular wine.

Our second interview featured sommelier is Reeze Choi, founder of Somm’s Philosophy and ambassador for Star Wine List.

Reeze Choi (pic: Reeze Choi)

Choi’s journey with wine started when he worked at Assaggio Trattoria Italiana, where he got in touch with wines for the first time and uncorked a brand new chapter in life. His passion for wine led him to work at L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, Upper Modern Bistro, Mandarin Oriental Hotel and Piin.

Some of his most notable achievements in sommelier competitions include being a runner-up of the ASI Asia-Oceania Best Sommelier Competition 2018, and finished at 16th place in the 2019 Best Sommelier of the World Competition.

Choi was named as the Hong Kong ambassador for Star Wine List in 2019. The same year, he launched his wine consultancy company Somm’s Philosophy.

As with Malbec, Choi described it as his favourite grape varietal in the interview. He was stunned by the quality of Malbec when he found out the unforgettable red wines in wine judging always turn out to be Malbec.

In our video, he explained how the grape can produce both elegant and powerful wines that remind him of the “Hulk” in Marvel, and what Cantonese dishes work best with Malbec.

You can watch the video here:

Like this: Like Loading...