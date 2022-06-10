NFL (pic: Unsplash)

American wine giant E&J Gallo has been named as the official wine sponsor of NFL in a multi-year contract.

American wine giant E&J Gallo has been named as the official wine sponsor of NFL in a multi-year contract, giving Gallo the rights to pour some of its top selling wines at NFL games including much watched Super Bowl.

According to NFL, the multi-branded, multi-year partnership is uniquely structured to engage NFL fans and will include opportunities for local team activation, player imagery and appearances, on-site presence at premiere events, and broadcast, digital, and social content from NFL Kickoff through the Super Bowl.

Founded by brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo in 1933 in Modesto, California, E. & J. Gallo Winery portfolio is comprised of more than 100 unique brands, including Barefoot Cellars, Dark Horse, and Gallo Family Vineyards and Carlo Rossi.

Barefoot, reputed to be America’s most loved wine brand, will kick-off the partnership, according to both parties.

Gallo signed a multi-branded and multi-year contract with NFL (pic: Gallo Facebook)

“Gallo is thrilled to be uniting America’s most loved winery with America’s most popular sport,” said E. & J. Gallo Chief Marketing Officer, Stephanie Gallo.

She added, “As an industry leader our role is to welcome new consumers to the wine category in unique and relevant ways. This partnership will do just that by bringing our avid fan bases together. The notion of togetherness seems more relevant now more than ever.”

“We are excited to partner with E. & J. Gallo to bring more choices for our fans,” said Tracie Rodburg, NFL senior vice president, sponsorship management. “We look forward to pairing E. & J. Gallo’s extensive portfolio of wines, including its iconic brand Barefoot, with our fans, clubs and premiere events for memorable NFL experiences.”

The NFL divided its alcohol rights. Anheuser-Busch retains the league’s beer and hard seltzer rights, while Diageo holds hard alcohol rights, with now Gallo handling wine and Champagne for the league.

