For our final interview for Malbec Month in Hong Kong, we have talked to Derek Li, one of Hong Kong’s most prominent homegrown sommeliers, who recently joined New World Development’s private membership club Town Club as their Head of Beverages.

With over 15 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Li has accumulated sound knowledge in the food and wine. Prior to joining Town Club, Li worked for over five years as Group Sommelier at JIA Group, where he oversaw 13 restaurants including Michelin-starred Duddell’s and Louise.

Derek Li (pic: WOSA)

Li also made frequent appearances in wine competitions. He was awarded the Best Sommelier in Greater China 2015 by the Hong Kong Sommelier Association and Sopexa, a runner-up for the South Africa Sommelier Cup Competition Asia and second runner-up of the One Belt One Road Asia Sommelier Competition in 2019.

Li has both WSET Level 4 Diploma in Wines and Spirits and Advance Sommelier from the Court of Master Sommeliers (CMS). Currently, Li is working his way up to obtain the prestigious Master Sommelier title.

Praising Malbec as one of the most consistent grape varieties, Li, so enamored with the wine exclaimed, “I would like to buy Malbec all the time!” In our interview, he shares how he got hooked on Malbec and most interestingly, why he believes the age-defying and muscular Captain America is the alter ego for Malbec!

Li also exclusively revealed some of the Malbecs ready to be uncorked in Town Club. Watch the full interview below.

