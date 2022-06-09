The first California wine online certification and education program - Capstone California - has been launched globally. Starting from this month, wine professionals and enthusiasts in Hong Kong can start enrolling in the course.

The first California wine online certification and education program – Capstone California – has been launched globally by Wine Institute’s California Wine Export Program with support from wine industry experts and local wineries. Starting from this month, wine professionals and enthusiasts in Hong Kong can start enrolling in the course.

The new program Capstone California is an up-to-date information resource focusing solely on California wine. Making use of the multimedia platforms, the program aims to offer original and authoritative content and resources, as well as a comprehensive and structured learning curriculum to global learners virtually.

CAPSTONE California (pic: handout)

The Wine Institute has partnered with key wine education institutions in Hong Kong to bring the Capstone California programme to classroom settings, allowing students to be guided through the course and learn through tasting twelve California wines specially selected by architects of the Capstone programme. The wines selected represent key varietals and characteristics of AVAs in California.

From June, Capstone California Level 1 and 2 can be enrolled into at our partner education providers: MWM Wine School by Debra Meiburg MW, Sommelier Wine & Sake Education Centre, CorVino wine school. Capstone will continue to be rolled out at various establishments to make it more accessible and available for Hong Kong. More wine educators will also join us as accredited tutors and ambassadors through our Capstone program.

“We are delighted to bring Capstone California to Hong Kong and to work with such high caliber and established wine educators to offer the city the first dedicated California Wine education program. Capstone is truly the definitive and most comprehensive California wine education program available,” said Christopher Beros, Greater China and South East Asia Director, Wine Institute.

California Wine Institute has launched Capstone California education course (pic: handout)

Capstone California offers four levels of study: Introductory, Intermediate, Advanced and Expert/Ambassador. Each course builds on the prior level, covering history, geography, climate, soils, grapes, viticulture, vinification, ageing and maturation, wine laws, official classifications, producers, vintages and the business of wine.

During the program, learners can taste twelve California wines representing key varietals and characteristics of AVAs in California. The courses will also offer authoritative information such as interactive aerial maps of AVAs and other resources that are accessible at the program’s website.

Upon completion of each level, successful students receive a certificate and other benefits.

Established in 1934, Wine Institute is a public policy advocacy group representing more than 1,000 California wineries and affiliated businesses. The group has been actively supporting wineries through leadership in international trade policy and export sales development.

Its California Wine Export Program is a public-private partnership supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and California wineries, which supports more than 185 local wineries exporting to 142 countries and highlights California as an aspirational location and environmental leader.

“California wine makes up 95% of U.S. wine exports and more than 80% of the U.S. wine market, which has generated a significant need to provide a deeper understanding of our wine regions to the world and here at home,” said Robert P. Koch, president and CEO, Wine Institute.

“With tremendous detail and collaboration by influential global wine leaders to develop this innovative and rigorous certification program, Capstone California highlights the extensive history, diversity and intricacies that make up the compelling and sought-after characteristics of California wine.”

The program’s extensive archives were curated by Master Sommeliers Evan Goldstein, Tim Gaiser and Wayne Belding, alongside industry leaders Deborah Parker Wong, Randy Caparoso, Sara Schneider, Sara d’Amato, Virginie Boone, Fred Swan and Master of Wine Sandy Block. Many California wineries, wine experts, Master Sommeliers, Masters of Wine, educators, authors and international wine leaders also contributed to Capstone California.

“Establishing a comprehensive resource for the international wine community, specific to California wine, Capstone California covers everything necessary to become more versed in the unique and accessible options that California offers wine lovers around the world,” said Evan Goldstein, Master Sommelier. “As California wine continues to evolve and experience significant global growth, this comprehensive program provides a depth of knowledge to wine professionals that is greatly needed.”

“Knowing a bit more makes wine so much more enjoyable. Capstone California provides an ideal way of intensifying your enjoyment of California wine,” said Jancis Robinson, Master of Wine.

Capstone California will continue to evolve in coming months and expand on the features and resources available to participants globally, with an emphasis on building a lifelong mentoring approach across the international wine community.

For more information on the course, please visit: www.capstonecalifornia.com

