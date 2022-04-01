Summergate and Maison M. Chapoutier enter exclusive distribution partnership in mainland China

Summergate Fine Wines and Spirits and Maison M. Chapoutier have entered an exclusive distribution partnership for three of its brands including iconic Rhone wine M. Chapoutier, as well as Trenel in Burgundy and Beaujolais and Provence’s Château des Ferrages for the mainland China market.

The wines are expected to become available in all major Chinese cities in Spring of 2022, according to Summergate.

Created in 1808, Maison M. Chapoutier located in Tain L’Hermitage of Rhone Valley has for more than 210 years of history. One of the most iconic producers from the region, the winery is also a leading biodynamic producer, having started biodynamic conversion early on in 1990 when Michel Chapoutier became head of the company.

Chapoutier Monier de la Sizeranne wine. Its wine label also has braille for the blind and visually challenged people (pic: M. Chapoutier)

“When approaching this major shift for Maison Chapoutier in Chinese mainland, we would like to firstly thank Torres China who has been our partner for the last 15 years,” says Mathilde Chapoutier, Commercial Director for M. Chapoutier.

“In the ever-dynamic approach our Maison is choosing to adopt, we’re thrilled to enter this new page of our distribution in Chinese mainland with a leading company such as Summergate. We’re confident that Summergate is the right partner to navigate this complex and constantly-evolving market and we’re looking forward to starting this mutually beneficial partnership,” she continued.

Speaking of M. Chapoutier’s addition to Summergate’s portfolio, Jennifer Docherty MW, Head of Buying and Education for Summergate, comments, “We are excited to revive M. Chapoutier’s distribution in Chinese mainland through Summergate and to add a reputable Rhône family producer to our French wine portfolio, which includes Pol Roger, Famille Hugel, Domaine Clarence Dillon and Thibault Liger-Belair.”

Berny Yang, Summergate’s General Manager of Greater China, added that “Summergate is proud to enter this exclusive partnership for distribution of M. Chapoutier as well as Trenel and Château des Ferrages in Chinese mainland. Known for its excellent wine quality, M. Chapoutier is a world-famous winery that has been well welcomed by sommeliers, wine critics and wine lovers in Chinese market for many years. We are thrilled to be representing the delicate, delicious and diverse French wines of M. Chapoutier, Trenel and Château des Ferrages to Chinese consumers. ”

In addition to M. Chapoutier, the Maison has wineries in other parts of France, as well as Spain, Portugal and Australia. Trenel was acquired by the Maison in 2015 and the following year, it bought Château des Ferrages.

Summergate was founded in 1999 and is one of the leading drinks distributors with 10 offices covering Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Summergate has been owned by Australia’s Woolworths Group since 2014, and it covers all major beverage channels in Chinese mainland: on-trade, off-trade, wholesale, e-commerce and direct to consumer through two retail shops, Pudao in Shanghai.