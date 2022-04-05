EMW adds another Ningxia winery

It has become abundantly clear that EMW Fine Wines has become the biggest promoter of Chinese wines in Greater China region, as it continues to build an expansive portfolio around domestically produced fine wines.

The wine importer and Ningxia’s Starting Point winery has signed an exclusive omni-channel distribution agreement for Hong Kong and Macau, and an exclusive on-trade distribution agreement for Mainland China, the wine merchant has announced.

This means EMW has already five Chinese wineries under its wing including Legacy Peak, Xige Estate and Starting Point in Ningxia, Mystic Island in Shandong and Tiansai Vineyards in Xinjiang.

The Starting Point winery in Ningxia has about 15 ha of vineyards, with the oldest first planted in 1997. (pic: handout)

“Chinese wineries have become an integral part of EMW’s portfolio. The establishment of the partnership with The Starting Point has undoubtedly opened a new pathway for our wide-ranging distribution of Chinese fine wines. We’re looking forward to working with The Starting Point to explore the terroir of Helan Mountain, Ningxia,” comments Olivier Six, CEO of EMW.

Situated at the eastern foothills of Helan Mountains, Ningxia, Starting Point winery (源点) has about 15 ha vineyards, with the oldest vines planted in 1997.

The winery adopts a low-carbon and environmentally friendly approach to vineyard management which minimizes manual intervention and respects nature.

The Starting Point Amphora aged orange wine (pic: handout)

One of its most exciting wines is an amphora orange wine. Made from Riesling, the wine is fermented in traditional Chinese clay pots buried underground to make the soil absorb as much heat as possible generated during the fermentation. Meanwhile, the slight permeability of the ceramic pots allows the wines to come into contact with oxygen, which imparts complexity in aroma and flavor during the maturation.

In addition to the wine, the winery also makes a Riesling, a Cabernet Sauvignon and a Syrah.

“Chinese fine wine has only been somewhat recognized in the recent years. Farming the historical vineyards in China, we are proud and privileged to be the pioneering generation of vignerons to represent the unique terroir of the Helan Mountain in a natural, low human intervention way,” says Reisa Jiang, Owner of Starting Point.