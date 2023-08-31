Two of Domaine La Chapelle's iconic wines will now be distributed by Bordeaux La Place, starting with 2021 vintage.

In a move signaling strategic growth and alignment, Domaine La Chapelle, the distinguished winery set in the picturesque Rhone Valley, has announced the inclusion of two of its most renowned wines, La Chapelle and Le Chevalier de Sterimberg, into Bordeaux La Place.

“This marks a significant milestone for La Chapelle as we proudly associate ourselves with the esteemed wines of La Place de Bordeaux,” stated Caroline Frey, President and winemaker of Domaine La Chapelle. Reflecting on the heritage of the vineyard, Frey shared, “The hill of La Chapelle, once tended by the Chevalier de Sterimberg in the 13th century, has an emotional resonance that every visitor can feel.”

The eagerly awaited release will be rolled out starting from today, featuring the debut of the 2021 vintage of La Chapelle and Chevalier de Sterimberg. Connoisseurs can also delight in the availability of the 2006, 2011, and 2013 vintages of La Chapelle.

“Over nearly two decades, our team has passionately worked to sustain the unique heritage of this terroir, and we believe this partnership with La Place de Bordeaux will further complement our journey,” explained Frey.

La Chapelle and Le Chevalier de Sterimberg, cherished symbols of the winery’s legacy, will now be overseen by the newly established Domaine de La Chapelle. This decision is a testament to the winery’s commitment to excellence and their profound respect for their terroirs, principles that have underpinned Caroline Frey’s leadership since 2005.

Acknowledging the deserving stature of their legendary wines, plans for an advanced winery are already in motion. Renowned Danish architect Bjarke Ingels, celebrated for his work on acclaimed projects including the Audemars Piguet Manufacture and Noma restaurant, has been entrusted with this visionary undertaking.

“Bjarke’s sensitivity, historical appreciation, and his ability to harmonize tradition with contemporary sustainability truly impressed us,” noted Delphine Prost, Caroline’s sister, who will be actively involved in the project.

Domaine La Chapelle, held by the Frey family alongside esteemed estates such as Château La Lagune and Château Corton C, stands as a testament to winemaking’s artistry and heritage. Spanning 26 hectares across the exquisite terroirs of Hermitage, La Chapelle continues to shine as a gem among the world’s most exceptional wines.

