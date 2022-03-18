Telford becomes sole importer of Gallo’s Carlo Rossi in China

Telford Shanghai has sealed a deal with California’s wine giant E&J Gallo to become the sole importer for two of its top selling volume brands, Carlo Rossi and Dark Horse, in mainland China.

This is the second time that the American wine giant has changed hands of distribution for Carlo Rossi, one of the world’s top selling wine brands, in mainland China since its break with Nanpu a few years ago.

In 2018, the American wine giant signed a deal with Eternal Asia, which would import and distribute Carlo Rossi in eastern China covering a few of the country’s affluent regions including Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang.

Carlo Rossi, a top-selling volume wine brand, will be now distributed in China through Telford (pic: Suning.com)

At the time, Tao Xin, E&J Gallo’s China general manager ambitiously declared with the new distribution plans by 2021 Carlo Rossi would reach 1 million cases in sales and reclaim its title as the No.1 imported wine brand in mainland China.

But just as the deadline expires, Carlo Rossi’s distribution has changed hands and Gallo has tapped Telford as its new partner for the top volume brand.

The new partnership with Telford will see Gallo tightening its distribution partnerships again to entrust two of its top selling brands with one partner in China.

Previously, Telford also worked with Gallo on two other brands, Gallo Family Vineyards and Apothic.

For Gallo’s premium wine portfolio, Summergate Fine Wine and Spirits is the official distributor for Orin Swift, Louis M. Martini, Pahlmeyer and L’usine for mainland China. Late last year, the two strengthened its partnership as Summergate was named the official importer of Barefoot Wines, one of the most recognizable American wine brands.

Bag-in-box version of Carlo Rossi sold in China (pic: juzehkooo)

Founded in 1982 in Hong Kong, Telford has grown from servicing a few beverage brands in Hong Kong to becoming a leading beverage company in Hong Kong and mainland China, offering over 100 brands of drinks and international spirits and wines.

In 2007, it set up its Shanghai headquarters with the establishment of Telford Wine & Spirits (Shanghai) Limited.

In 2020, the company ranked 2nd in the natural, healthy and functional soft beverage market in Hong Kong, and 3rd and 4th in import international spirits market in Hong Kong and mainland China, respectively, in terms of retail sales value, according to Frost & Sullivan.

Headquartered in Modesto, California, E & J Gallo Winery was founded in 1933 by Ernest Gallo and Julio Gallo and is the largest exporter of California wines. The company’s wine portfolio comprises of over 100 brand including Barefoot Cellars, Dark Horse, and Gallo Family Vineyards, and a range of more premium wines.