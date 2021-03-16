E&J Gallo partners with Summergate for mainland China

E. & J. Gallo has partnered with Summergate Fine Wine and Spirits to distribute its luxury brands of Orin Swift®, Louis M. Martini®, Pahlmeyer® and L’usine® for mainland China, the two companies have announced.

This partnership is described as “an important milestone for authentic California wine cultures to Chinese consumers” by the two companies.

Despite Biden administration’s suspension of punitive tariffs on EU wines, punitive tariffs between China and US are still in place. American wines entering mainland China are subject close to 100% taxes.

Summergate is appointed as the distributor for Gallo’s luxury portfolio including Orin Swift wine collection (pic: Summergate)

“With a quick economic rebound after the pandemic, we are confident about the Chinese consumer. Gallo is passionate about quality and creating brands that meet the needs and preferences of consumers around the world.

“Together with Summergate’s over 20 year reputation of superior service and their well-educated wine professionals, we will better serve our consumers and win more friends for wine by sharing our long heritage of wine stories, experiences and artistry from California,” says Bill McMorran, Vice-President/General Manager, E. & J. Gallo Winery Asia-Pacific.

Established in 1933 and headquartered in Modesto, California, E. & J. Gallo Winery is one of the top family-owned winery in the world, spanning four generations of the Gallo family.

Berny Yang, Greater China General Manager of Summergate adds: “We are glad to partner with E. & J. Gallo Winery. We are honored to introduce Dave Phinney’s other prestige brand of Pinot Noir, L’usine®. The wines received critical acclaim from the Wine Advocate with scores over 95+. The comprehensive portfolio of E. & J. Gallo Winery from legendary classic Napa Valley wineries, Pahlmeyer® and Louis M. Martini®, iconic and artistic premium wine brands, Orin Swift and L’usine, to lifestyle brands like Proverb®, is a great compliment to Summergate creating better experiences of wines from around the world to different consumers in different occasions and venues in China.”

Founded in 1999, Summergate is known for its on-trade distribution in China. It connects the incredible world of drinks with its customers who operate hotels, restaurants, bars, supermarkets, convenience outlets and online players to reach consumers across Greater China.

E. & J. Gallo will showcase the portfolio at the TWC Fine Wine Showcase at Wanda Reign Hotel (California Wine Pavilion) on April 3-6, 2021 and the 104th China (Chengdu) Food and Drinks Fair (CFDF).