Star Wine List, the award-winning guide to great wine bars and wine restaurants, has selected nine standout wine bars and restaurants in China’s southern boom city Shenzhen, as it launches its wine guide curated by Star Wine List’s ambassador for the region, Della Tang.

Shenzhen, home to 17 million people and dubbed as “China’s sicilion valley”, has a vibrant wine scene. These selections reflect a diversity in wine offerings and dining experiences, catering to different tastes and preferences, as well as a growing natural wine trend that’s winning over the city’s wine drinkers.

The guide includes Ensue, known for its extensive wine selection and Chinese-Western fusion cuisine; L’Allée, a French bistro with a wide range of international wines; OTHEROOF Wine House, a cozy rooftop natural wine bar; Wine Universe Shenzhen, a sommelier-led wine geek haven and the Shenzhen outpost of the original Shanghai space; and weeknd*, specializing in natural wines and Cantonese fusion food.

Also featured are Fumée, a Chinese-French fusion restaurant with a focus on French wines; Komuro, an exclusive sushi restaurant with a fine selection of Champagnes and Burgundies; Mitorikura, an Izakaya offering robatayaki and Taiwanese snacks alongside serious wine selections; and Xiangjiao, a Chinese bistro in a popular shopping center, serving Hunan dishes with a concise wine list.

Della Tang, beverage director of Ensue in Shenzhen and winner of Asia’s Best Sommelier competition (pic: Star Wine List)

“Star Wine List is always my primary tool to look for decent wine spots whenever I travel abroad. As a native of Shenzhen, I am very excited to see Shenzhen on the Star Wine List map, and wine lovers visiting Shenzhen will now have a guide to the city’s wine scene,” says Della Tang, one of the Chinese wine market and sommelier world’s most prominent rising stars.

“We are very excited to grow our coverage of China with the launch of the Shenzhen guide – there is much to explore for the wine lovers in the city,” says Krister Bengtsson, Star Wine List’s founder and publisher.

Full list can be viewed here.

