Liv-Ex: 2021, the most successful year for fine wine market

While the discovery of Omicron implied that the world cannot escape from the pandemic yet, fine wine trading has continued to offer steady returns and tasteful pleasure for enthusiasts and investors amid hard times.

Uk-based fine wine trading platform Liv-Ex revealed in a report that the Fine Wine 100 index, which tracks the price performance of the 100 most-traded wines, exceeded its decade-old peak in 2021. The index rose 2.7% even after the news of the ‘Omicron’ variant rocked the equity markets in November, marking 2021 as the most successful year for the secondary fine wine market.

Fine wine outperformed Dows, gold and FTSE according to Liv-Ex (pic: Liv-Ex)

This year also sees more wine trades than ever before. The number of wines traded reached 11,452, which is 10.5% more than in 2020 and almost seven times higher than a decade ago.

Meanwhile, the Liv-ex 1000 tracking wine from across the world rose for 18 consecutive months. The Liv-ex 50 tracking solely the performance of the First Growths also has risen every month this year.

The report also shows fine wine has been a better investment than several traditional equity markets, including the FTSE 100, Dow Jones and gold.

However, It remains to be seen if this bullishness will continue with the likely return of tighter fiscal and monetary measures next year.

