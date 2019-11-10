What’s pouring in Hong Kong

Late October, Hong Kong’s wine trade is buzzing with activities after a quiet spell this summer roiled by monthslong protests.

Here are pictorial highlights of key events that got everyone talking from a Sangiovese masterclass led by Sarah Heller to Hong Kong’s biggest wine retailer Watson’s portfolio tasting.

A masterclass titled Many Faces of Sangiovese led by Sarah Heller MW compared eight examples of 100% Sangiovese wines from 2015 vintage including four Brunellos and four Vino Nobiles. They are Capanna Brunello di Montalcino 2015, Col d’Orcia Brunello di Montalciano 2015, Poggio Antico Brunello di Montalcino 2015, Piancornello Brunello di Montalcino 2015 and four Nobiles from Italy’s biggest biodynamic winery Avignonesi, Banditella 2015, Caprile 2015, and Oceano 2015.

When commenting on La Banditella 2015, a single vineyard Vino Nobile of 100% Sangiovese, Sarah Heller MW explained that there’s a hint of naughtiness in Italian wine that elevate it from any other wines in the world.

Thirty high-calibre trade members from Hong Kong attended the masterclass. Scroll through the pages below to see all the images.