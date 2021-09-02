Wallace Lo joins Somm’s Philosophy

Sommelier Wallace Lo has joined Hong Kong-based wine consulting company, Somm’s Philosophy, as co-founder, bringing his over 10 years of sommelier experiences to the company.

Lo most recently worked as Beverage Manager of Interval coffee, and has started his new role with Somm’s Philosophy on September 1.

The award-winning sommelier has more than a decade of experiences working at different fine dining restaurants and hotel groups. Prior to his role at Interval, he worked as Group Sommelier and Restaurant Manager at HAKU, Head Sommelier at The Park Lane hotel and Head Sommelier at restaurant group Le Comptoir.

Reeze Choi and Wallace Lo (pic: Somm’s Philosophy)

In 2015 he was first Runner-Up of the Best Sommelier of Asia & Oceania Competition, and in 2013 he was named the Champion of both Best Sommelier of Greater China and Best Sommelier of Hong Kong.

He ranked No. 26 in the World’s Best Sommelier Competition in 2016.

Somm’s Philosophy was founded by sommelier Reeze Choi in 2020, and offers sommelier and wine consulting services to restaurants, wineries, merchants and wine organizations.

Speaking of Lo’s addition, Choi says, “I have known Wallace for six years. With the same shared passion for wine, work and customer service, he is definitely the best partner for me.

“His addition to Somm’s Philosophy will greatly improve the quality of our service and our competitiveness. We will double our client numbers in the near future, and we are looking forward to serving more customers. Somm’s Philosophy is the best choice when it comes to food and beverage consulting.”