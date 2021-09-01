Penfolds debuts on Bordeaux La Place

Treasury Wine Estates has announced that Penfolds 2018 Bin 169 Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon is to be distributed through the historic global distribution network La Place de Bordeaux.

It joins French, Italian and Californian wine icons to connect with fine wine buyers and collectors globally. Penfolds 2018 Bin 169 will go on sale from September 2, 2021.

Penfolds Bin 169 will be sold through Bordeaux La Place starting from September 2 (pic: TWE)

Penfolds Bin 169 Cabernet Sauvignon is a contemporary, single regional style based on the best low-yielding blocks of terra rossa cabernet sauvignon – some of the oldest vinestock material in Coonawarra, South Australia. The wine combines Penfolds red winemaking tradition with the best fruit expression available. The fruit selection is rigorous and the wine only made in a favourably warm growing season.

“We are thrilled our revered 2018 Bin 169 Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon will be distributed by La Place de Bordeaux and positioned alongside some of the finest wines in the world. By leveraging the negociant model with an important single region wine like Bin 169, we can make this great wine available to more collector’s around the globe,” said Tom King, Managing Director Penfolds.

The negociant houses selling Penfolds 2018 Bin 169 are CVBG, Joanne Rare Wines, Duclot, Twins, Ulysse Cazabonne and Descaves. A launch program through La Place de Bordeaux begins in late-August/early-September where various buyers will have the opportunity to taste Bin 169 through virtual forums and private gatherings.

On behalf of the negotiants, Mathieu Chadronnier ,CEO CVBG, said, “Over the years, La Place de Bordeaux has become the distribution epicenter for the best wines of the world, be they from Bordeaux or Beyond. Our clients are looking for wines with impeccable track record for quality and prestige. Increasingly, they view fine wine as a cross regional, expanding category.

“Penfolds is one of Australia’s most revered and storied wineries, celebrated for both its history, and its innovative spirit. It proudly embodies the best of Australia. Bin 169 is a truly great cabernet, with great intensity, distinctive character, and remarkable cellarability. A Grand Vin that La Place de Bordeaux is proud to represent!”

Bin 169’s first vintage was in 1973, and it was revived in 2008. Its origins are linked to prime Coonawarra vineyards, including Blocks 10 and 20. All located on classic terra rossa soils. This wine is an alternative to Bin 707 with a strong regional imprint. A sibling to RWT and a twin to Bin 150.

The wine is not made in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2020.