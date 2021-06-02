Star Wine List reveals best wine list of the year

Two Michelin-starred restaurant Silvio Nickol in Austria won the prize for the best overall wine lists in the International Final of Star Wine List of the Year.

The fine dining restaurant located inside luxury hotel Palais Coburg has a wine cellar and an extensive wine list. Its cellar stores around 60,000 bottles divided into France, New World, Old World, Champagne, Rare wine and Yquem.

Its wine list has around 5,000 different references.

Silvio Nickol is the Grand Prix winner of Star Wine List of the Year (pic: Star Wine List)

“We strive to have the best wines, without focusing on specific wineries or trends. And we try to offer an extensive vintage range, without rushing to add them to our wine list.” says Wolfgang Kneidinge, Head sommelier at Silvio Nickol.

Star Wine List of the Year is a celebration of the wine lists in the world, and the work by the sommeliers behind the lists. During the year, the competition has been held in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Hong Kong/Macau, UK, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, and Austria. The winners of these competitions qualified as finalists for the International Final that was awarded in five categories.

Five of the top sommeliers of the world were in the jury – including world champion Arvid Rosengren and Paz Levinson, Best Sommelier of Argentina and the Americas. The jury voted independently for their favourites, considering width, depth, originality and value of the wine list.

”After 10 national events in Europe and Asia we have six very worthy international winners. Congratulations to all the teams for these great performances and wine lists during this very difficult year. We can’t wait to go back traveling and enjoying these places with our friends in the wine world the coming months,” says Krister Bengtsson, Star Wine List’s founder.

Here are the winners in the remaining four categories:

• By The Glass presented by Coravin – Prism, Berlin, Germany & Territoriet, in Oslo, Norway

• Special Jury Prize – Trivet, London, UK

• Best Short List – Ett Hem, Stockholm, Sweden

• Austrian Wine List, presented by Austrian Wine – Heaven 23, Gothenburg, Sweden

In Hong Kong and Macau, Robuchon au Dôme, Macau won the Grand Prix prize.

IFTM Educational Restaurant, Macau won the Special Jury Prize.

Belon in Hong Kong won Short Wine List and Louise won By the Glass Wine List award.