Asia's best wines and spirits for the Year of Rabbit (pic: Vino Joy News)

If you're looking for the ultimate wine experience or a few bottle to lubricate the dinner conversations over the upcoming Chinese New Year, be sure to check out these Trophy winners from HK IWSC.

If you’re in the market for the best wines, look no further than the Hong Kong International Wine and Spirits Competition (HK IWSC), the sister competition of IWSC and the most prestigious wine and spirit competition in Asia.

Each year, top-notch wines from all over the world are put to the test and the best of the best are crowned the Trophy winners. It’s no small feat, given the stiff competition: 56 of the region’s most respected beverage experts led by Master of Wine, Debra Meiburg, carefully considered hundreds of competition entrants to determine the final winners. The best of their categories are then re-tasted and judged by a panel of experts for the ultimate Trophy.

Make no mistake – these wines will make your taste buds sing! From a citrusy Chardonnay from Oita, Japan to a benchmark dessert wine from Australia, these Trophy winners represent the best of their country and competiting category.

Not to mention, the gorgeous bottles make for excellent conversation starters. So if you’re looking for the ultimate wine experience or a few bottle to lubricate the dinner conversations over the upcoming Chinese New Year, be sure to check out these Trophy winners from HK IWSC and hear from the judges themselves why these bottles are top-scoring.

Scroll through the pages to discover them all.

