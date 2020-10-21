Competition launched to find best wine list in Hong Kong & Macau

Star Wine List has launched a wine competition to discover the best wine lists from some of the top restaurants in Hong Kong and Macau.

Scheduled for December 8, the competition will be judged by a jury of some of the world’s most decorated sommeliers for a wine list’s breadth, depth, originality and value.

The winners in Hong Kong and Macau will qualify for the global final in Vienna in May 2021 for the top accolade – Star Wine List of the Year.

“Our first city guides in Asia were for Hong Kong and Macau. So it is only fitting that our first Star Wine List of the Year competition in Asia will be for Hong Kong and Macau too. We are excited to see which wine lists will win and come with us to the Global final in Vienna, hosted by Austrian Wine,” says Krister Bengtsson, Star Wine List’s founder.

“I am excited that we will be able to show the great wine lists of Hong Kong and Macau to the world through this competition,” says sommelier Reeze Choi, Star Wine List’s Hong Kong ambassador.

Entries are now open for Star Wine List’s competition in Hong Kong and Macau

All venues that are listed by Star Wine List are entered automatically into the competition, Star Wine List of the Year, free of charge, according to the organizer.

All other venues are also welcome to enter the competition. Deadline for submission is November 8. More information can be found on its website.

The jury for this event will be several of the world’s most prominent sommeliers:

Arvid Rosengren, 2016 Best Sommelier of the World

Paz Levinson, Best sommelier of Argentina and the Americas

Pascaline Lepeltier MS, 2018 Best Sommelier of France

Raimonds Tomsons, 2017 Best Sommelier of Europe and Africa

Marc Almert, 2019 Best Sommelier of the World

The winners will be selected in several categories, such as Grand Prix for overall wine list and Best Austrian Wine List.

Created in Sweden in 2017, Star Wine List is the guide to great wine bars and wine restaurants. It is now available in more than 25 countries.