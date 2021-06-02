Hotels in Hong Kong offer drinks discount to the fully vaccinated

Luxury hotel The Langham, and two of its sister hotels owned by Great Eagle Group, are offering diners a 15% discount on food and beverage at its restaurants and bars if they are fully vaccinated to incentivize locals, as millions of vaccinations in the city are going to waste within months.

Langham together with Cordis and Eaton, all owned by Great Eagle Group is offering the “Stay Safe and Save” package that will offer 1000 room nights every month from June 1 to August 31, 2021 at 50% off the room rates and dining outlets.

Fully vaccinated dine-in guests at The Langham, Cordis, Eaton Hong Kong and Ming Court in Wanchai will be able to enjoy the 15% food and beverage discount from June 1 to August 31.

Tang Court, a three Michelin-starred restaurant inside The Langham hotel (pic: Great Eagle Group)

“We need to play our part in helping with the vaccine effort as we want Hong Kong to reach herd immunity at a quicker pace,” says Stefan Leser, chief executive officer of Langham Hospitality Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Great Eagle Group. “We hope that by offering these very attractive enticements, we can encourage more residents to get vaccinated so that our borders may open and travel will resume safely for everyone.”

This is one of the latest private businesses in the city to have announced promotions to draw out hesitant local residents to get a shot in the arm.

Earlier, a property developer also announced that it will offer a HK$11 million apartment to a fully vaccinated Hong Kong permanent resident in lucky draw to help boost vaccination rate.

Cathay Pacific arilines is also offering free flights, while some employers are luring staff with paid leave to convince the unvaccinated to get the jab.

Despite early vaccine rollout and free access to residents, Hong Kong’s vaccination rollout faces massive hesitancy. By June 1, only about 18% of the population are fully vaccinated.

Earlier the city’s health officials warned that millions of unused vaccinations are going to waste in mid-August because not enough people are taking them.

Hong Kong is among a few places in the world that secured more vaccinations than needed for its entire population. The Government has procured and authorized a total of 15 million doses of the Sinovac and Pfizer-BionTech vaccines for emergency use.

To make a reservation for the “Stay Safe and Save” package at Langham, visit langhamhospitalitygroup.com/STAYSAFE with the promo code STAYSAFE.