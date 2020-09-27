By the glass: Christophe Renard of Domaines Ott*

Christophe Renard is the brand ambassador of Domaines Ott*, a prominent wine producer in the sun-soaked Provence. Founded in 1912 by Marcel Ott, an agricultural engineer from Alsace, today the 108-year-old estate for many has become the seminal Provençal pink wine producer. Earlier this summer, the estate has unveiled its ultra premium rosé called ‘Etoile’, a cut above its existing lines of ‘Clos Mireille’ and ‘Coeur de Grain’. Here, Renard talks to Vino Joy News about his rosy life in wine and an intriguing bottle of Dagueneau that got his attention.

How many years have you been aged so far?

Vintage 1966.

What led you to wine?

I was working in Germany dealing with petroleum cokes when I decided to move to a more glamorous sector.

What’s your pet peeves about wine?

I am a big fan of white wine.

Describe what’s an alcohol-free day like for you?

I drink wine every day except two alcohol-free weeks in a year.

What’s your secret passion?

Still needs to be a secret…

What kind of wines are in your wine fridge?

White and rosé wines, and Champagne all the time.

What’s the weirdest wine you’ve tasted so far that you actually liked?

Dagueneau.

If you can recommend one wine to any leader in the world, who would it be and what would you recommend?

An amazing Chardonnay from the Old World.

If you are a wine, how would you imagine your tasting note would be like?

Versatile.

If you can only drink one wine for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Champagne.