Hollywood star Brad Pitt releases US$390 Champagne

The two-time Oscar winner Brad Pitt is launching a premium rosé champagne ‘Fleur de Miraval’, made with Champagne grower Rodolphe Péters at US$390 a bottle.

This is the Hollywood star’s further expansion of his wine portfolio after launching his Provenccal rosé Miraval with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2012, which later became one of the world’s most successful rosé brands.

Pitt would join a list of celebrities who made Champagne including rapper Jay-Z and Drake.

Though made thousands of miles away from Château Miraval estate in Provence, the wine is made from a blend of 75% Chardonnay and 25% Pinot Noir grown on Rodolphe Péters’ vineyards in Le Mesnil-sur-Oger.

The new bubble is apparently made using ‘saignee method’ and is aged for three years on the lees. Only 20,000 bottles were produced for the first edition.

The Champagne will be released in the US first on October 15. It’s not yet known if the bubble will be available in Hong Kong.

“For me, Champagne conjures up feelings of celebration, quality, prestige, and luxury’But rosé Champagne is still relatively unknown. Backed by our success with Miraval in Provence, I wanted us to try to create the defining brand of rosé Champagne, focusing all our efforts on just this one color,” says the Hollywood actor.

The liquid is bottled in a black lacquered Champagne bottle with pink rosé coffret packaging.

Despite the Hollywood couple’s divorce in 2016, they still co-own the Côtes de Provence estate Château Miraval with Perrin family, owner of Rhône’s Château de Beaucastel.

It has been releasing roses since 2012 vintage.

The Pierre Péters estate, situated in the heart of the Côte des Blancs, has been a family house for six generations and has produced Grand Cru Blanc de Blancs Champagnes since 1919.