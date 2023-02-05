Provence's pioneering wine producer Domaines Ott* has officially obtained France's organic growing certification after successfully completing a hereculous task of converting close to 300 hectares of vineyards into organic production.

Provence’s pioneering wine producer Domaines Ott* has officially obtained France’s organic growing certification after successfully completing a hereculous task of converting close to 300 hectares of vineyards into organic production.

The certification obtained by Domaines Ott* is the European Ecocert certification that encompasses both its winegrowing and winemaking activities. This means that all of Domaines Ott*’s three estates with close to 300 ha of vineyards – Clos Mireille in La Londe-les-Maures, Château de Selle in Taradeau and Château Romassan in Le Castellet in two appellations (Côtes de Provence and Bandol) – are now farmed and vinified organically.

The first organically certified Ott* wines will start to appear on the market later this year. In Hong Kong, the wines will be distributed by Links Concept.

Domaines Ott* has obtained organic certification (pic: Domaines Ott*)

“As artisan vignerons, our ambition to produce the best rosés in the world and the finest wines from Provence goes hand in glove with the highest respect for the soil and the vines. It was both important and clear to us that this ethos, which is rooted in our family’s history and inspires the Ott team every day, should be validated by today’s sustainable winegrowing and winemaking standards,” says Jean-François Ott, General Director of Domaines Ott* and great grandson of founder Marcel Ott.

“This certification is also a way for us to raise awareness of our values and highlight some of the methods we have always practised and encouraged,” he continued.

From the creation of Domaines Ott* in 1896, long before people started to become concerned about the environment, Marcel Ott has carried out a chemical-free and eco-friendly viticulture, claiming that these practices had a positive effect on the quality of the wines and their style.

The history of Domaines Ott* is therefore closely linked to that of responsible and sustainable winegrowing practices perpetuated from generation to generation.

The estate today is owned by the Louis Roederer group, which has an expansive portfolio from Champagne Louis Roederer to Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande to Rhone producer Delas.

Everyday management is still under the helm of Jean-François Ott, the fourth generation at the Domaines. Respectful of nature and her rhythms, Jean-François and his team work their vineyards with precision and flair, and this has created the special character and international reputation of Domaines Ott* over the years.

Like this: Like Loading...