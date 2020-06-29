Bettane + Desseauve kicks off summer with ‘La Vie en Rosé’

As Hong Kong significantly relaxes social distancing rules to allow indoor and outdoor gatherings, the pink summer is back in full swing. That means, the drink of the summer, rosé, is making a splash at beaches, rooftop parties and junk boat trips.

Bettane + Desseauve is hosting a rosé tasting on July 2 themed ‘La Vie on Rosé‘ with a wide selection of the pink wines from dry style to sparklers that can take us through the summer months.

The selections are versatile, fun, and now there are more ways to enjoy the pink wine than ever before, as an aperitivo or a dinner wine with seafood grills.

Some of the top wines from Champagne Irroy, Domaine Mirabeau, Maison Rivière, Jean Luc Colombo, Champagne Taittinger, Domaines* Ott will be on pour at the event.

The tasting will offer two sessions from 5 pm to 6:45 pm and 7 pm to 9 pm at Cadillac bar & grill inside Hysan Place in Causeway Bay. Each session is limited to 40 persons for safety concerns.

During the tasting, a selection of fine truffles, canapes from Plantin Kaviari as well as seafood bites from Qwehli Paris will be served.

Tickets are available for HK$220 per person. Trade and media can also contact crc@bettanedesseauve.com for more details.

The next tasting will be scheduled for August 13 titled ‘Last Summer Sips’ to showcase all the quaff-able thirst-quenchers. Please contact Cristina Carranco crc@bettanedesseauve.com for more event information.