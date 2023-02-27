Vinexposium, the leading wine and spirits professional event organizer, and Bettane+Desseauve, an internationally recognized group of experts, have created an alliance to promote wines and spirits.

They will simultaneously organize Vinexpo and Le Grand Tasting events in Singapore in May, followed by Seoul in October, Tokyo in November, and New York in March 2024.

As an international brand of the Vinesposium group, Vinexpo has had an international presence for 40 years, and now brings wine and spirits professionals on four continents.

In order to help wine and spirits companies grow their capacity and develop their reputation throughout the value chain, the events will invite both producers and the general public to join, providing a platform for both distribution and retail levels to communicate with end consumers.

There will be a Grand Tasting before Vinexpo, enabling producers to expand their business to worldwide key markets. In 2006, the Le Grand Tasting Paris was created and it has since attracted 12,000 wine lovers, meeting the best producers and tasting their wines in a dedicated area or during prestigious master classes.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Bettane+Desseauve, as this new synergy will broaden the scope of our events and help our clients succeed in international markets thanks to a tailor-made offer,” said Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of Vinexposium.

“Bringing the best wines and those who make them together with consumers has been our mission since 2004. Combining our expertise and our events with Vinexposium’s know-how and high standards on the international stage is a project that makes sense” adds Thierry Desseauve, President of Bettane+Desseauve. “Together, based on our understanding of the wine and spirits industry, we will continue to help professionals build strong and lasting relationships with consumers”.

