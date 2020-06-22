Domaine Ott* launches ‘Savor the colors of time’ campaign

Provence’s renowned rosé producer Domaine Ott* has unveiled a communication campaign that pays homage to its heritage, tradition and terroir, highlighting its “bond between their wines, time and their lands”.

Titled “Savor the colors of time”, the new campaign includes four visuals to honor the multiple dimensions of time as an essential element in the crafting of Domaines Ott* wines.

Founded in 1912, the wines are created from the experience of four generations of family tradition and more than 90 vintages, the respect of nature and its rhythms, the patience and dedication in the vineyards and the lengthy periods of ageing required to enable the wines to come into their own.

In this new communication campaign, the different wines – including the new cuvée Etoile, a unique blend of the very best of their three terroirs – act as a filter which reveals the colors, flavors and happiness that time can bring.

This idea of a ‘wine that illuminates precious moments’ was the inspiration behind the visuals in which the iconic shape of the Ott* bottle casts its shadow, like a sundial, on the colors symbolizing the creative and sensorial emotions when tasting the Domaines Ott* wines.

These four new visuals capture the shared DNA of the wines crafted by Domaines Ott*, characterized by their finesse and elegance, whilst simultaneously revealing the unique personality of each domaine.

The succulence, ripe fruit and maritime influences for Clos Mireille, the balance and harmony between the ethereal and the mineral for Château de Selle, the spice, structure and warmth for Château de Romassan, and a very different visual for Étoile, more dreamlike and evocative for this rare and exclusive new wine, the winery explains.

The wines are available in Hong Kong through Links Concept.