Beaulieu Vineyard launches 80th anniversary vintage in Hong Kong

Napa Valley’s historic estate Beaulieu Vineyard has launched 2016 commemorative vintage of its top cuvee Georges de Latour in Hong Kong celebrating the winery’s 80th anniversary of the first bottling of the iconic Napa Cabernet.

The commemorative vintage release also comes with a bespoke wine glass created in collaboration between Riedel and Chief Winemaker Trevor Durling. The glass described by Durling as a “decanter on a stem” is designed to optimize the drinking experience of the Napa Valley icon wine.

Founded in 1990, BV’s wines have been served by numerous American presidents at White House State dinners to foreign dignitaries and royalty – since the 1940s.

2016 Beauleiu Vineyard Georges de Latour

The 2016 vintage is a blended of 97% Cabernet Sauvignon and 3% Petit Verdot. The wine is matured for 22 months in French oak, 90% new. It has received praise from critics including a 97-point score from Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate.

In honor of the 80th anniversary release, vintage 2016, Riedel was selected to create a new custom glass for Georges de Latour.

The final style of the Georges de Latour 80th Anniversary Riedel glass was selected after comparing 12 different glasses by an expert panel. The design features a wide bowl and a tapered, narrow rim that allows aromas to focus at the top of the glass, while the richness of the wine is showcased on the palate. Trevor Durling describes it as a ‘decanter on a stem’.

From now until July 27, Hong Kong wine lovers will have a chance to receive a complimentary pair of the exclusively designed Riedel wine glasses with any purchase of 2 bottles of Beaulieu Vineyard Georges de Latour Private Reserve at Watson’s Wine in Central near Lan Kwai Fong.