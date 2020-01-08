Bettane + Desseauve’s Chinese New Year wine tasting lends a hand to Australia

The upcoming Chinese New Year wine tasting event organised by renowned French wine guide Bettane + Desseauve on January 16 will lend a hand to fire-affected Adelaide Hills in Australia where the ongoing bushfires have scorched one third of vineyards in the wine region and killed more than 1 billion animals in the country.

The organiser has pledged support to donate 20% of all ticket sales to wine communities in Adelaide Hills, and participating importer Wine n’ Things will donate 100% of sales profits from Petaluma, Unico Zelo and Maxwell Wines to the cause as well.

Aside from Australian wines, other wines that will be showcased at the upcoming tasting themed “Red Red Wine” in celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year will include South African winery Klein Constantia, Anwilka, Languedoc’s Luc Pirlet, Limoux’s Anne de Joyeuse, Italy’s Poderi Luigi Einaudi and Isolabella della Croce.

A selection of cold cuts and cheeses proposed by Stan Café will also be served at the event.

Early bird ticket sells at HK$270, and price at the door is HK$300. You can click here to get your tickets.

Each guest will also be entitled to join the lucky draw at the event, with the winner taking home a bottle of Champagne Fleury blanc de noirs.

Wineries and suppliers who are interested in showcasing their wines and lending a hand to the charitable cause on January 16 in Wanchai can still contact Cristina:crc@bettanedesseauve.com.

The next Bettane + Desseauve Le Club tasting will shine a light on the fickle and delicate grape, Pinot Noir, from both New World and Old World.

Even details:

Thursday, 16th January 2020, from 6.45pm to 9.30pm. At The Hive Wan Chai. 21/F. 23 Luard Rd. Wan Chai.