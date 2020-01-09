Key wine & spirits trade fairs of 2020 in China

There are more and more wine trade fairs springing up in China each year. Here are all the key fairs in mainland China and Hong Kong that should be on your radar for 2020.

China Food & Drinks Exhibition (Chengdu)

Time: March 26-28

The China Food & Drinks Exhibition (Chengdu) or simply Chengdu Wine & Spirits Fair is considered arguably the most important wine and spirits fair inside mainland China for its sheer visitor number and scale.

The main fair, organised and hosted by the Chengdu government alone, would attract 150,000 visitors on average. Last year, spanning 200,000 square meters, the fair drew more than 6,300 exhibitors and roughly 200,000 trade visitors at the main trade show at Western China (Chengdu) International Expo City.

According to figures released by the orginser, the main fair last year brought in business worth about RMB 22 billion (US$3.17 billion).

Aside from the main show, a trove of satellite fairs also sprawl across Chengdu’s main hotels including Shangri-la, Kempinski and St. Regis where importers and distributors are headstrong in striking deals.

Known for its brisk business, the sideline wine far inside Kempinski hotel is also notorious for touting an array of lookalike and copycat wines. Knock-offs from Australia’s Penfolds, Yellow Tail to Bordeaux first growth Chateau Lafite Rothschild are often spotted.

Vinexpo Hong Kong

Time: May 26-28

Billed as “the largest offering of wines and spirits in the Asia-Pacific region”, Vinexpo Hong Kong is hosted every two years, and this year the edition will be scheduled for May 26-28 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition centre.

The last edition in 2018 attracted a bit over 1,400 exhibitors from 30 different countries, and visitor number from mainland China climbed 10%, according to Vinexpo.

The upcoming May Vinexpo in Hong Kong will shine a light on Chile, this year’s country of honor.

The South American wine country has elbowed out its competitors from Europe to become some of Asia’s leading wine markets’ biggest wine source by volume including Japan and Korea, thanks to its competitive price points and free trade agreements.

Interwine China

Time: May 15-16 Beijing; May 21-23 Guangzhou

Hosted twice a year, Interwine is a locally organised wine and spirits fair in mainland China. Entering its 24th edition this year, the trade fair will be hosted in two cities in May, namely the Chinese capital Beijing and Guangzhou in southern China.

The three-day show in Guangzhou will occupy an exhibition area of 50,000 sqm at China Import & Export Fair Complex, Area B . It will attracts exhibitors from over 50 countries and more than 50,000 professional visitors and group buyers, according to the organizer.

The Beijing edition will focus more on premium wine brands, during which an award ceremony will be hosted as well to commend importers and wineries.

Vinexpo Shanghai

Time: October 21-23

Vinexpo certainly ramped up its presence in China. Not only it’s returning with Vinexpo Hong Kong fair in May, but also the newly launched Shanghai edition in October.

The wine and spirits trade show organiser is betting heavily on China, as in a joint report by Vinexpo and IWSR it predicted that the Asian giant is going to become the world’s second biggest wine consumer after the US in 2021.

Set in Shanghai, the wine capital of mainland China, the event will bring together qualified professionals and over 4,000 trade visitors are expected to attend, according to the fair organizer.

Organic wines once again will be in the limelight, as its popular WOW! World of Organic Wines pavilion will return. In last year’s inaugural edition, 25 organic and biodynamic wine producers brought together over 100 products from 9 countries.

The exhibition will take place inside Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center (SWEECC).

Prowine Shanghai

Time: November 10-12

The longest running international wine trade fair in mainland China, Prowine China in Shanghai will enter its 8th edition this year.

As a regional event for ProWein Düsseldorf, ProWine China says it has continued to lead in quality and quantity regarding its international exhibitors – as an ideal destination for Chinese importers, distributors and suppliers to source from the perfect vineyards.

Last year, the fair attracted 20,640 professional trade visitors and 820 exhibitors from 37 different countries, according to the fair organizer.

The Prowine China event is held concurrently with FHC China – an important and the longest running business event for the global food and hospitality sector in Shanghai.

Aside from the Shanghai edition, Prowine also runs Prowine Singapore, which is scheduled for March in 2020.

Wine To Asia by Vinitaly

Time: November 9-11

Vinitaly will launch its inaugural Wine To Asia fair in Shenzhen in November

Vinitaly opted for Shenzhen, the economic center in Southern China, instead of the popular destination of Shanghai to launch its ambitious Wine to Asia trade show.

In November this year, the fair will make its debut in Shenzhen and it’s looking beyond its comfort zone of Italy to attract wineries around the globe.

It will be closely watched by wine professionals and wineries, as the fair will need to see off competitions from Prowine Shanghai and Hong Kong Trade Development Council’s International Wine & Spirits Fair across the border in Hong Kong due to clash of timings.

According to Vinitaly, more than 400 exhibitors have confirmed attendance for the trade fair to be hosted at the largest convention center in the world, Shenzhen World.

HKTDC International Wine & Spirits Fair

Time: November 5-7

For years, the Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair has been a leading trade event linking the tax-free wine hub Hong Kong with its expansive Asian neighbors.

Its relevance will be tested this year, as fierce competitions from Prowine in Shanghai and the newly created Wine To Asia across the border in Shenzhen.

The 2019 edition saw slower foot traffic, due to the city’s monthslong anti-government protests and dampened consumer sentiment.

Last year’s fair drew 1,075 exhibitors from 30 countries and regions, as well as 15,000 buyers from 70 countries and regions.

