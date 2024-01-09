ASC Fine Wines, China's largest fine wine importer, has formally announced that its COO Mario Aron will be stepping down due to personal reasons.

ASC Fine Wines, China’s largest fine wine importer, has formally announced that its COO Mario Aron will be stepping down due to personal reasons. Aron first joined the company in 2021, bringing with him a wealth of experience in the wine industry.

His last working day with the company is set to be January 12, 2024.

Aron, who joined the company in 2021, amassed a wealth of experiences from various sectors including shipping, logistics and wine industry. Prior to joining ASC Fine Wines, Aron served as as CEO of Sarment, a prominent wine and spirits distributor.

In a message to ASC customers and partners, company CEO Makoto Nagae expressed regret over Aron’s departure and acknowledged his significant contributions, stating, “Under Mario’s leadership, we have achieved many advancements. His dedication, strategic insights, and commitment to excellence have played a crucial role in our success.”

The company assured its employees that plans are in place for a smooth transition. “A comprehensive plan is being executed to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities. Mario’s responsibilities will be reallocated and shared among the internal leadership team to ensure the smooth operation of our business,” added Nagae.

During his time at ASC, Aron was instrumental in expanding the company’s fine wine portfolio and enhancing its market position. Having joined the company at the height of Covid pandemic, he led the team to beat the market expectations and exceeded the company’s projected profitability following a series of internal reforms and strategies that reinvigorated the 26-year-old wine company.

Aron’s departure marks a significant transition for ASC Fine Wines, a company that has been at the forefront of China’s growing interest in fine wines. Under his operational leadership, ASC Fine Wines reinforced its distribution network and bolstered its portfolio, catering to the evolving tastes of Chinese wine consumers.

The wine community will be closely watching ASC Fine Wines’ next steps as it continues to be a key player in the Chinese wine market, shaping the preferences of consumers and driving the growth of the industry.

