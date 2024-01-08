China has officially launched an anti-dumping probe into EU-produced brandy, dealing a huge blow to leading brandy and cognac producers including LVMH, Pernod Ricard and Remy Cointreau.

China has officially launched an anti-dumping probe into EU-produced brandy, dealing a huge blow to leading brandy and cognac producers including LVMH, Pernod Ricard and Remy Cointreau.

The probe, announced Friday, focuses on spirits distilled from grape wine (brandy) in containers smaller than 200 liters. This comes as brandy exports to China primiarily from France reach an all-time high, with shipments in the first 11 months of 2023 totaling about US$1.5 billion. It also follows EU’s decision last year to probe China’s electronic vehicle exports to European Union.

In 2022, China imported US$1.417 billion worth of brandy, with France alone accounting for US$1.4 billion of the total value, as shown by data released by China Associaiton for Import and Export of Wines and Spirits (CAWS).

According to Reuters, news of the probe wiped nearly €10 billion off the combined market capitalisation of three French drinks giants, LVMH, producer of Hennessy Cognac; Pernod Ricard, producer of Martell; and Remy Martin maker Remy Cointreau.

Remy Coindreau, whose cognac contributes about 65% of its revenue, took the biggest hit. Its shares tumbled as much as 12.5% in Paris while Pernod Ricard fell as much as 5.6%. LVMH, the wine and spirits giant, also took a 2% hit following the news.

China in 2021 slapped up to 218.2% anti-dumping tariffs on Australian wine after relations between the two countries worsened over trade, economic and political issues. But the two countris now are poised to resume wine trade this year.

Similarily, in 2013 China announced an anti-dumping probe on European wines. But the investigation was dropped after EU and Chinese officials made a deal to avoid tariffs on solar panels from China.

Like this: Like Loading...