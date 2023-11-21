Big Hammer Wines has launched a new AI wine sommelier service, which aims to simplify the selection process by providing personalized wine recommendations from a vast database of over 400,000 options.

This innovative AI tool is designed to ease the often overwhelming process of selecting wine from the vast choices available in the US market, which boasts over 400,000 wines. Big Hammer Wines’ AI Sommelier aims to reduce consumer anxiety and indecision, particularly among those new or curious about wine.

The AI sommelier operates by asking users a series of questions to gauge their preferences, including wine color, sweetness level, growing region, and more. Based on the responses, the AI system then offers tailored recommendations, simplifying the selection process and ensuring that customers find wines perfectly suited to their palate.

Greg Martellotto, owner of Big Hammer Wines and an Italian wine expert who has tasted upwards of 5,000 wines per year for the past two decades, emphasized the tool’s ability to expedite and enhance the wine selection process. “This new AI software helps our customers find the wine they want even faster and start sipping sooner,” said Martellotto. “We want fine wines to be accessible to everyone and part of that is making it easier than ever to navigate through the many different options and varieties.”

The AI sommelier service complements Big Hammer Wines’ existing digital sommelier, which allows customers to chat with experts in real time. Both services come with the company’s 100% satisfaction guarantee, reflecting their confidence in their expertly curated selection.

Johannes Nielsen, founder of sommelier.bot, highlighted the technical sophistication of the AI service. “Building on Big Hammer Wines’ mission to make fine wines accessible to everyone, our jointly developed sommelier.bot adaptation combines a speedy click-based dialog with a ChatGPT-4 interface that allows for extended wine-related conversation,” said Nielsen.

Big Hammer Wines’ commitment to quality is evident in its selective process; of the over 4,000 wines tasted each year, only 4% are chosen for the online shop. The company’s mission, as Martellotto puts it, is to help wine lovers live their best wine-loving lives by eliminating the middleman, paying less, and drinking better wine.

The AI sommelier service is now available for customers looking to discover not just any wine, but the uncommonly good kind, handpicked by Big Hammer’s experts who scour the earth for hidden gems in the wine world.

