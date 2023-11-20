Jeannie Cho Lee MW is set to take over as a consultant for the Hospices de Beaune wine sale at Sotheby's starting from 2024, succeeding Jasper Morris MW, the auction house has announced.

Morris, who joined Sotheby’s Wine team in 2021, has played an instrumental role in the success of the annual wine sale, backed by his profound understanding of the Burgundy region, as showcased in his book, “Inside Burgundy.”

Jeannie Cho Lee, an award-winning author, television host, and respected figure in the wine world, is set to take on the consultant role. Her unique path, from a traditional Korean background to becoming the first Asian Master of Wine in 2008, has been marked by significant achievements, including her role as a wine consultant to Singapore Airlines and as a Professor of Wine at Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Nick Pegna, Global Head of Wine & Spirits at Sotheby’s, expressed his enthusiasm for Lee’s appointment: “Having had the privilege of working with both Jasper and Jeannie for several years, individuals whom I deeply admire, I am thrilled to announce that Jeannie has graciously accepted the important role of working with Sotheby’s on the Hospices de Beaune sale as our consultant. Jeannie brings not only a wealth of experience but also a highly international perspective to this role.”

Jasper Morris MW reflected on his decision to step down: “I’m stepping down because my own business, Inside Burgundy, has grown so much that it is not possible to do both jobs alongside each other, especially as the key time of year for both comes at the same period.”

He also commended his successor: “I’m thrilled to be succeeded by Jeannie, a Master of Wine who has written an important book on Burgundy. Jeannie spent the lockdown period earning a doctorate and has many other honors to her name. She is well known and highly respected in both America and Asia, thus offering a global perspective as well as contacts throughout the world. And she is an excellent taster.”

Jeannie Cho Lee MW expressed her honor and excitement about the new role: “Jasper leaves behind huge shoes to fill and he is a consummate professional with a great palate. I will endeavor to keep the standards as high as he has over the past eight years. Jasper is a walking encyclopedia on Burgundy, its domaines and its people, so I will be seeking his personal guidance as well as referring to his fabulous book, Inside Burgundy, on a regular basis.”

She added: “I am most interested in the charity element and am thrilled to be able to help raise awareness and funds for the Hospice de Beaune and to contribute to the local community. I admire and love Burgundy, both the wines and as a region, and to be able to contribute and give something back is very meaningful to me. I am also thrilled to be more deeply involved in every aspect of wine growing – following the wine from the vineyard to the winery closely over the entire year for a large number of diverse climats.”

The 163rd Hospices de Beaune auction is scheduled to be held at the Halles de Beaune on 19 November 2023.

