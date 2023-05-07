Sotheby's sale of wines released from the Masseto Caveau has achieved a white glove result, achieving a total of €376,625 / $409,052 with all 46 lots sold surpassing high estimate.

The sale was led by a nebuchadnezzar (15L) of the 2010 vintage, which sold for €56,250 / $61,093, tripling its estimate and establishing a new record for any bottle of Masseto at auction.

As the lots began to close, a flurry of bids resulted in a final total far beyond a pre-sale estimate in the region of €200.000, with collectors across Europe, the Americas and Asia competing to purchase one or more of the extremely limited number of 132 bottles on offer in varying formats.

Located in Bolgheri in Italy, Masseto is counted as one of the world’s most famous Merlots and one of the most sought-after Super Tuscans.

Amayès Aouli, Sotheby’s Head of Wine, Europe, said: “These standout results, not least the record price for the nebuchadnezzar, are testament to the quality of the wine produced by Masseto and the unprecedented opportunity to acquire bottles directly from the Masseto Caveau. We saw bids coming in from all over the world, with competition among both established collectors and buyers new to Sotheby’s. It has been a pleasure to partner with this iconic estate for such a special occasion and to bring their wines to as wide an audience as possible.”

Giovanni Geddes, CEO Masseto says: “We are truly proud of the results that went beyond our expectations. We would like to thank all wine collectors and buyers for their enthusiasm showed towards our wines. This is the best recognition Masseto can receive. We would like to thank Sotheby’s as well for their professionalism and passion during this collaboration.”

Axel Heinz, the longtime winemaker at Masseto, is departing the estate to join Château Lascombes (pic: Sotheby’s)

Axel Heinz, outgoing Estate Director, concludes: “It is an honor to know that the work of our team is highly esteemed internationally. We are very pleased that these wines will be kept and also enjoyed by collectors who appreciate their identity, history and uniqueness.”

The contents of the auction spanned three decades, including 35 cases containing the 2006, 2010 and 2011 vintages, as well as magnums, double magnums, imperials and a single nebuchadnezzar. Among the top lots were two imperials of the 2001 and 2016 vintages, which sold for €15,000 / $16,292 each.

All the bottles from the Masseto Caveau were presented for sale in numbered cases handcrafted in oak and containing a certificate of origin signed by Axel Heinz, Estate Director. Furthermore, every bottle came to auction with a Prooftag®, attesting to the wine’s authenticity, including the date when the bottle left the Caveau stated on the front label: April 2023. In addition, Caveau features on every capsule as well as on the seals of guarantee that close the wooden cases – a singular confirmation of watertight provenance.

