Leading Chilean wine brand 1865 is ramping up its strategic expansion in China with the appointment of two regional distributors, following its unprecedented success in South Korea.

Leading Chilean wine brand 1865 is ramping up its strategic expansion in China with the appointment of two regional distributors, following its unprecedented success in South Korea, the winery has announced at a recent launch event in Shanghai.

As a key brand within the Chilean wine giant VSPT Wine Group, which ranks among the top 20 global wine producers and Chile’s second-largest wine exporter, 1865 was created to commemorate the founding of Vina San Pedro in 1865.

While it has been active in the Chinese market for over a decade, it gained growth momentum following the opening of the group’s Chinese company VSPT China and its phenomenal success in South Korea, where it’s voted as the most popular Chilean wine.

Craig Aldous, CEO of VSPT China (pic: VSPT)

Craig Aldous, CEO of VSPT China, highlighted the brand’s achievements in Korea as a benchmark for its anticipated performance in the Chinese market.

To enhance its market approach in China, the brand has partnered with two leading regional distributors Guangzhou Chuntang Import Export Trade Company and Zhejiang Sunrise International Wine Co., Ltd. , focusing on East and South China market, with plans to broaden its reach to North and West China.

To mark the launch event, the brand also unveiled a new promotional campaign, “Excellence Surpassed,” symbolizing a rejuvenation of the brand’s image in China. The campaign premiered on the LED screens at Shanghai’s iconic landmark The Paramount.

Aldous elaborated on the strategy behind the brand’s revamped image in China. “We aim to strategically collaborate with a network of 3-4 designated regional importers to build long-term, trust-based partnerships. This is essential for developing a continuously successful brand in China, ensuring our importers and downstream partners benefit mutually and maintain a unified brand image for consumer outreach,” he explained.

This latest move is a significant step in the brand’s long-term strategy to bolster its presence in China. Johnson Yang, Sales Director of VSPT China, highlighted the brand’s approach to growth. “1865 will develop its sales presence across China in collaboration with regional importers. Our team is focused on expanding the distribution network and strengthening brand building, working with regional importers to develop more secondary distributors nationwide and establish a deeper channel and network,” he explained.

The expansion strategy is complemented by 1865’s recent promotional campaign, which illustrates a commitment to continuous improvement, self-motivation, and innovation. These values, showcased in the achievements of various industry leaders featured in the film, align closely with 1865’s winemaking philosophy and the aspirations of its consumers.

Sharon Yeh, Marketing Director of VSPT China, further elaborated on this connection. “Our consumers, who are dedicated to self-improvement and value a high-quality life, embody the spirit of diverse exploration and expertise. This aligns perfectly with 1865’s philosophy of continual innovation and excellence. As such, 1865 is more than a wine brand; it’s a companion and witness to our consumers’ journey towards greater heights,” Yeh elaborated.

In-depth Masterclass

In conjunction with the launch event, the winery hosted an exclusive masterclass in Shanghai led by Chief Winemaker Andrea Calderón who traveled from Chile for the occasion, alongside wine educator Terry Xu. The in-depth masterclass attracted over 60 trade representatives, media personnel, and key opinion leaders.

Calderón shared her passion for winemaking, “I enjoy immersing myself in nature, meticulously studying each terroir, and crafting wines that express my perception of the world. It’s incredibly fulfilling to create wines that bear distinct traces of microclimate and soil, making each one memorable and irreplaceable.”

The masterclass featured a showcase of 1865’s Selected Vineyards range. This collection focuses on accurately interpreting terroirs and varietal typicity including Cabernet Sauvignon, Carménère, Malbec, Merlot, Pinot Noir, Syrah, Sauvignon Blanc, and Chardonnay.

Additionally, attendees were introduced to the winery’s premium wine ranges, the Selected Blend and Selected Collection. The latter features wines made with rare vines and meticulous craftsmanship and technology that perfectly capture the essence of their unique terroirs. The range includes a Cabernet Sauvignon made from 70-year-old vines, a double barrel aged Cabernet and a desert Syrah.

Like this: Like Loading...