Despite ongoing Ukraine war and economic sanctions, Russia has seen a surprising uptick in its wine imports, defying the harsh economic realities imposed by the European Union’s sanctions regime.

The country’s wine imports have seen a 6% increase from January to October 2023, compared to the same period in the previous year. As detailed by Maksim Chmora of the Russian Federal Customs Service, during the first 10 months of the year, wine imports reached 532,400 tons, a notable increase from 501,100 tons year on year.

This growth comes against the grain of EU sanctions implemented on March 16, 2022, following Russia’s military incursion into Ukraine. Under these sanctions, European wineries can export to Russia, but only if the value of each bottle stays below €300. This specific cap, while designed to pressure Russia’s rich and elite, has unexpectedly buoyed the trade in medium and lower-priced wines, contributing to the growth of Russia’s billion-dollar wine industry.

Countries like Italy, Georgia, Spain, France, and Portugal have not only sustained but also enhanced their wine exports to Russia under these conditions. Italy, in particular, has emerged as the dominant exporter, contributing 30% to Russia’s wine imports. Georgia trails with a 17% share, followed by Spain at 13%, France at 8%, and Portugal at 6%.

The EU’s sanctions strategy, aimed primarily at Russian oligarchs and the upper echelons of society, appears to have had a mixed impact. While curbing luxury goods, the €300 cutoff inadvertently supports the trade of more affordable wines.

In the face of trade restrictions by some Western producers, Russia has resorted to alternative means. Moscow has found roundabout ways to keep goods coming, including a grey imports scheme, and plenty of foreign goods remain on store shelves.

While imports are on the rise, Russian wine exports have seen a decrease, with the 2023 figures showing a decline to 1,400 tons from 2,800 tons in 2022. China emerges as a significant market for Russian wine, consuming 41% of its exports.

