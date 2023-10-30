Despite the reduced number of exhibitors, the HKTDC remains confident about upcoming fair's attendance and its offering of a vast array of global beverages and wine-related products.

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is gearing up for the 15th edition of the Hong Kong International Wines & Spirits Fair, scheduled from 3 to 5 November at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

This year, the event will welcome over 500 exhibitors from 17 countries, a number that is half from its peak in previous years. Despite the reduced number of exhibitors, the HKTDC remains confident about the fair’s attendance and its offering of a vast array of global beverages and wine-related products.

Attendees can anticipate a rich selection of old-world and new-world wines, liquors from mainland China and Japan, whiskies, and beers. Eleven group pavilions will spotlight products from nations including Australia, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan. Beyond beverages, the fair will feature zones dedicated to Wine Education, Wine Accessories, Equipment and Services, and snacks for wine pairing.

Selected wines and spirits that will present at this year’s fair (pic: HKTDC)

The fair will host a series of events including an Opening Reception with Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government. Debra Meiburg Master of Wine will lead conferences focusing on sustainability in the wine industry and exploring business opportunities in the Asian wine market. Vino Joy News will organize a seminar to dissect the new normal in China’s wine trends after the pandemic. Attendees can also look forward to tasting sessions, seminars, award ceremonies, and the Hong Kong International Mixology Showdown 2023.

The last day of the fair, November 5, will be open to the public, offering wine consumers a unique opportunity to explore and sample wines from around the globe. Events on this day include a tasting session by Debra Meiburg MW and a session hosted by renowned wine critic Cecilia Wong. Special Public Day tickets are available at HK$99, with ticket holders receiving a Lucaris crystal wine glass on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sophia Chong, speaking at a media luncheon prior to the fair. (pic: Natalie Wang)

Sophia Chong, HKTDC’s Deputy Executive Director, commented on the significance of the event, stating, “Hong Kong is a key connector to the wine and liquor market in Asia. Given the growth in consumption power in Mainland China, many wine merchants are now making inroads into this sizeable market. A lot of international wine companies have set up operations in Hong Kong to seize business opportunities in Mainland China and around the world. As an elite global trading platform for fine wine, the Wine & Spirits Fair brings tremendous opportunities to local, mainland and international wine corporations.”

Despite the pandemic’s challenges, the global wine industry is on an upward trajectory, with projections indicating a revenue of US$333 billion this year and a sales growth of 5.52% annually from 2023 to 2027.

Like this: Like Loading...