From responsible consumption, evolution of wine tourism to the adoption of advanced technologies and the impact of artificial intelligence on the wine industry, Wine Future has unveiled its full lineup for November.

The curtain has been lifted on the full lineup and diverse range of topics for the fourth edition of Wine Future, themed “Breaking Barriers.”

This globally acclaimed conference, scheduled from November 7 to 9 at the Convento de São Francisco in Coimbra, Portugal is set to explore a spectrum of pivotal themes—from the responsible consumption of alcohol by the younger generation and the evolution of wine tourism to the adoption of advanced technologies and the impact of artificial intelligence on the wine industry.

The event, co-organized by ViniPortugal and Chrand Events, promises enlightening discussions, innovative ideas, and a stellar list of wine experts, aiming to shape the future of the wine industry.

Frederico Falcão, President of ViniPortugal, has expressed its hope for the conference to boost global wine business. “This will be a unique opportunity for us to get in touch with wine industry professionals and share knowledge in order to help the sector promote its business better, more effectively and more efficiently in Portugal, but above all worldwide,” he said.

Pancho Campo, founder of Wine Future Summits, explained the choices behind all panel topics. “All the topics we are discussing are very important and should be debated within the wine industry. We want to organize a complete event where participants feel that learning and sharing experiences can bring something beneficial to their business.”

The full program can be viewed here:

1. Keynote 1: “Educating the new generations on consuming alcohol with moderation and

responsibly” – By Max Trejo and moderated by Siobhan Turner MW.

2. Panel 1: “TikTok, Discord, and Paid Influencers – Reaching New Customers” – with Mariano

Braga, Emma Bertrand, Georgia Panagopoulou, Simone Roveda, Luke Flunder and

moderated by Cristina Mercuri.

3. Panel 2: “Growing Sales in Uncertain Times – New Strategies and Trends” – with Ulf Sjodin

MW, Rafael del Rey, Don St. Pierre, João Gomes Da Silva, and Moderated by Dr. Liz Thach

MW.

4. Keynote 2: “How should the wine industry work with celebrities and events?” with Paul

Schaafsma, and doderated by Richard Siddle.

5. Keynote 3: “From rockstar to businessman” with Bruce Dickinson, and moderated by Joe

Roberts & Mike Wangbikler

6. Panel 3: “Wine Tourism Evolution – From Cellar Door to Virtual Tours” – with Adrian

Bridge, Catherine Leparmentier, Marisah Nieuwoudt, and Moderated by Dr. Michael

Cheng

7. Tasting 1: “Icon & Premium wines of Portugal” – By Dirceu Vianna Jr. MW, and moderated

by Frederico Falcao

8. Panel 4: “Getting to Your Core Story – How to Better Communicate About Your Brand” –

with Alder Yarrow, Sonal Holland MW, Megan Greco, Natalie Wang, Ferrán Centelles, and

moderated by: Mike Wangbickler.

9. Panel 5: “The Competition is Winning – Learning from and Embracing Ideas from

alternative drinks” – with Cristina Miranda, Lulie Halstead, Iram Eren, a Coffe Producer

TBC, and moderated by Robert Joseph

10. Keynote 4: “How and why wine could be the healthiest alcoholic beverage” – By Dr. Laura

Catena, and moderated by: Cyril Penn

11. Tasting 2: “The Magnificent 12” – By Mark Squires and moderated by: Maureen Downey.

12. Panel 6: “Evolve or Die – Embracing Advanced Technologies to Thrive” – with Maureen

Downey, Justin Noland, Ian Ford, Antonio Amorim, and moderated by: David Allen MW.

13. Panel 7: “More Inclusive, Less Exclusive – Adopting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion as an

Opportunity” – with Mags Janjo, Queena Wong, Ntsiki Biyela, Bento Amaral, and

moderated by: Stephen Wong MW.

14. Tasting 3: “Historic & Legendary Madeira and Porto” – By Richard Mayson

15. Keynote 5: “The current status of the wine industry” – By Rob Mc Millan and moderated

by Paul Mabray.

16. Keynote 7: “The wine industry, world economy and work in the age of artificial

intelligence” By Professor Christopher Pissarides and moderated by: Fabio Piccoli

