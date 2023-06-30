Sylvain Naulin has officially assumed his role as the Managing Director of the Bourgogne Wine Board (BIVB), succeeding Christian Vanier.

Sylvain Naulin has officially assumed his role as the Managing Director of the Bourgogne Wine Board (BIVB) on July 17, succeeding Christian Vanier, who has retired after leading the organization since 2017. Naulin, whose appointment was announced at the Annual General Meeting of the BIVB on June 27, is committed to continuing the board’s efforts in safeguarding and promoting Bourgogne wines.

During the AGM, the primary focus was on Objectif Climat, a project aimed at assisting the Bourgogne wine industry in achieving carbon neutrality. Naulin will be responsible for implementing the action plan and overseeing the project’s governance. Additionally, he will continue to address sustainability within the sector through the BIVB’s technical, economic, training, and communication initiatives. Given the evolving market conditions and the promising outlook for the upcoming harvest, specific attention will be given to adapting strategies accordingly.

With the recent successful launch of the Cité des Climats et vins de Bourgogne, Naulin will collaborate closely with the management team to maintain a strong connection between the wine industry and the new visitor centers in Chablis, Beaune, and Mâcon.

As Naulin assumes his new position, he emphasizes the ambitious projects initiated by the elected representatives, such as the Objectif Climat plan and the Cité des Climats et vins de Bourgogne. “A new and equally exciting phase begins as these are put into practice and take shape over the coming years. It’s a major challenge in this fast-changing region. I intend to continue the work, begun in particular by Christian Vanier, around the four main strands of the Plan Ambition 2025, which aim to ensure the long-term future of Bourgogne, but also to increase its growth and renown worldwide,” he says.

