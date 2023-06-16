Concha y Toro has launched Belight, a new global low-calorie wine range that caters to health-conscious wine drinkers who want guilt-free indulgence that promises to still have the "quality and characteristics" of wine.

The new wine rarnge Belight is the group’s global low-calorie product category with Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé varieties. According to the wine group, each of the wine has only 65 calories per 125-ml glass and an 8.5% alcohol content, while maintaining each variety’s quality and characteristics.

In recent years, there has been increasing preference for lower-alcohol and lower-calorie products, especially among young people and women, with moderation and health concerns being the main drivers of this trend.

“Although there has been a change in preferences, people still want to enjoy experiences around wine consumption. That’s why Belight is a great option. A glass of Sauvignon Blanc normally contains 89 calories, but our new offering includes a 27% reduction in calories compared to a traditional glass without sacrificing the outstanding characteristics that have made Casillero del Diablo a world-renowned wine”, said Sebastián Aguirre, Casillero del Diablo Marketing Director.

The launch is the latest inovation from the group’s research on consumer behaviors and winemaking technologies. In 2014, the company launched its pioneering Center for Research and Innovation (CRI), with unique wine industry research capabilities. The center has developed a range of projects, including the creation of innovative and cutting-edge products. “The CRI played a key role in the creation of Belight, incorporating latest-generation analytics technologies, such as the identification of wine components through liquid and gas chromatography, to measure specific parameters that increase wine quality, in addition to the use of sensory analysis methodologies for the development of Belight”, said CRI Director, Álvaro González.

Casillero del Diablo Winemaker Max Weinlaub explains the process of sourcing the grapes, stating “We primarily sought out grapes from areas where these varieties ripen earlier in the season, which enables us to obtain grapes with lower sugar content and, therefore, lower alcohol content through a 100% natural process”.

Casillero del Diablo Belight Sauvignon Blanc has a pale yellow color and fresh citrus aroma with hints of herbs and white peach. It maintains its freshness in the mouth, accompanied by pleasant citrus notes. Belight Rosé offers soft and delicate wild blackberry and strawberry aromas with subtle floral hints, and is light and fresh on the palate with notes of blackberry and plum, together with balanced acidity.

This new Sauvignon Blanc has already been already launched successfully in Chile, Mexico, and Brazil. It is expected to be rolled out in the company’s main markets in the near future.

