Vinexpo has officially announced that it will make a comeback to Hong Kong next year after the leading wine and spirits trade show opted Singapore for Hong Kong this year due to the city’s restrictive pandemic measures.

The news was revealed by Vinexposium CEO Rodolphe Lameyse at a press conference in Hong Kong on March 30, though details of date are not yet confirmed.

Hong Kong’s prolonged self isolation during the pandemic forced many event organizers to seek alternatives and Vinexposium, organizer of Vinexpo, was no exception. It announced last May that its biennial edition would be held in Singapore instead from May 23 to 25 at Marina Bay Sands.

This year’s three-day fair is expected to attract around 1000-1200 international exhibitors and 9,000 professional visitors, according to the organizer.

Vinexpo first debuted in Hong Kong in 1998 and has since grown to become the city’s flagship biennial international wine and spirits fair in Asia, especially after Hong Kong removed wine tariffs in 2008. The wine and spirits fair was supposed to return to the city in 2020 but was twice delayed because of Hong Kong’s self isolation.

