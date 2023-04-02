ProWine Hong Kong, the leading wine and spirits trade fair in Asia, will kick off from May 10 to 12, marking the first major return of drinks trade fair in the city after the Asian wine hub lifted all pandemic restrictions.

The three-day trade fair will be held in conjunction with HOFEX, Asia’s leading food & hospitality tradeshow, at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Debuted in 1987, HOFEX has been taking the F&B and hospitality industries on numerous extraordinary journeys of culinary delicacies from all over the world, bringing the most comprehensive selection of food & drinks, hospitality equipment & supplies products to Asia. It is expected that more than 1,200 exhibitors and over 25,000 visitors will join this year’s event.

French Pavilion (pic: file image)

This year’s ProWine Hong Kong will return at a time when the city has lifted all pandemic measures and is void of major international wine and spirits fairs since Vinexpo Asia has ditched Hong Kong for Singapore.

The three-day trade fair is expected to offer global producers a business expansion gateway to Asia, as well as a premium platform for local buyers to source the best wines from around the world.

One of the key pavilions this year will be the French Pavilion organized by Business France. French wine exports to Asia during the pandemic has been growing despite sluggish performance from China.

According to data released by Federation of French Wine and Spirits Exporters (FEVS), Asia continent remains to be the second largest market in the world importing French wines & spirits, reaching €3.9 billion, which is a 5% year-on-year increase.

Imports from Japan and South Korea were particularly strong, with 23% and 31% growth respectively.

In addition, German wines will be also presented with a national pavilion supported by German Wine Institute as one of the country pavilions as well in ProWine Hong Kong this year.

