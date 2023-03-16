Effective April 1, 2023, Delicato Family Wines, a leading U.S. fourth-generation family-owned wine company, has appointed Enoteca Japan as the exclusive distributor of the iconic Sonoma-based Francis Ford Coppola Winery portfolio for the Japanese market.

The range will include Coppola Diamond Collection, Director’s Cut, Eleanor, Archimedes, Sofia, and the Rosso and Bianco brands.

“As the leading fine wine importer in Japan, Enoteca Japan’s entrepreneurial culture coupled with their experience is a perfect fit to grow the Francis Ford Coppola Winery portfolio in the Japanese markets,” said Chris Indelicato, third generation and Chief Executive Officer, Delicato Family Wines. “We are excited to start our relationship with Enoteca to achieve market presence and drive brand-building initiatives to deliver these iconic award-winning wines to consumers throughout Japan.”

Acquired by Delicato in August of 2021, the Francis Ford Coppola Winery partnership with Enoteca aligns with Delicato’s commitment to meet consumers’ demands and compete more effectively in the global marketplace. As a leading popular, luxury, and import brand, the Francis Ford Coppola Winery portfolio sources sustainable grapes from premier AVAs (America Vineyard Areas) throughout Sonoma County, making it one of the leading gross revenue brands across Asia.

Owned by Japanese beer giant Asahi, Enoteca manages Wine Shop, E-Commerce, and Wholesale Businesses in Japan and has an International Business that focuses on development of international markets, with offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, mainland China and Thailand.

Delicato Family Wines and Enoteca will be working together to launch the Francis Ford Coppola Winery portfolio in Japan through several events, tastings, and promotions with the wine press, trade and consumers starting in April 2023.

