The 62nd Hospices de Nuits-Saint-Georges wine auction held on 12 March at the Château du Clos de Vougeot achieved a record price of €3,603,000, a 45% increase from 2022, blosted by the "generous" and "authentic" 2022 vintage.

The 62nd Hospices de Nuits-Saint-Georges wine auction held on 12 March at the Château du Clos de Vougeot achieved a record price of €3,603,000, a 45% increase from 2022, blosted by the “generous” and “authentic” 2022 vintage.

The ‘Charity Pièce’ also attained a new historic record, raising €64,580 for the non-profit Les Blouses Roses, whose ambassador at the event was the actress Constance Dollé.

The results are in line with the spectacular growth achieved by the Hospices de Nuits-Saint-Georges Wine Auction over the past four years. What was described to be “authentic” and “generous” 2022 vintage also fuelled the bidding enthusiasm.

The 2022 harvest enabled 160 barrels to be put up for auction across 19 different cuvées, representing the diversity and authenticity of each cru. The 62nd Hospices de Nuits-Saint-Georges wine auction raised a €3,603,000, up 45% on the previous year (109 barrels auctioned in 2022).

The sale of the 18 cuvées of red wine raised €3,504,000, up 44.32% compared to 2022. The sale of the only cuvée of white wine (Nuits-Saint-Georges 1er Cru Les Terres Blanches, Pierre de Pême

cuvée) generated €99,000, up 70.69% compared to the 61st edition.

This year’s auction result also singnalled a cooling down of average price thanks to the larger volume of 2022 vintage. The average price for a pièce of red or white wine is €22,518, down 1.27% compared to 2022 results. The average price of red wines, representing 18 out of 19 cuvées on sale, saw a stable result of €22,318, i.e. -0.73% compared to 2022.

Also noteworthy is the historic record achieved for the Nuits-Saint-Georges Premier Cru Les Saint Georges ‘Cuvée Georges Faiveley’ at €55,000 compared to €52,000 last year.

And the brand new cuvée, the Nuits-Saint-Georges Premier Cru Les Saint-Georges ‘Vieilles Vignes’ Cuvée Hugues Perdrizet, made from a meticulous selection of the estate’s oldest vines and paying homage to the Hospices’ first vineyard donor, has reached the promising amount of €40,000.

Like this: Like Loading...