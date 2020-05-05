Mari Yasuda joins Vino Joy News to cover Japan

Mari Yasuda, a wine writer and educator based in Japan, has joined Vino Joy News as contributing editor to cover Japan’s dynamic wine market.

A seasoned wine writer in Japan, Yasuda was born in Tokyo and obtained her Master’s of Arts degree at the University of Tsukuba.

Her interest in wine developed early on and her master thesis at the university was about the significance of AOC system in the history of the French wine industry.

Yasuda has been writing and reporting mainly on the wine industry of France for nearly 20 years.

She had also enrolled in the Master of Wine program, and currently holds a WSET diploma. An accredited wine educator, She has been teaching WSET courses for more than 10 years.

She’s also a seasoned wine judge for international and domestic wine competitions including Japan Wine Challenge.

Leveraging her extensive contacts in Japan and wine knowledge, Yasuda will be writing about the latest wine industry trends, consumer habits and market analysis on Japan’s wine industry.

Stay tuned!