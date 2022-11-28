There will be no ProWine Shanghai this year in face of China's surging Covid cases and lockdowns.

After the 2022 edition of the large-scale international wine show was cancelled earlier due to China’s surging Covid cases and lockdowns, the trade fair has officially announced that the 2022 edition will be postponed straight to next November.

Writing on its official WeChat account, it says, “In face of the sporadic and frequent cases of COVID-19 outbreaks, following Shanghai’s epidemic prevention policy, regulations on exhibitions’ epidemic prevention and control, and in order to effectively protect the health and safety of exhibitors, visitors and partners, and ensure better exhibition effect, we prudently decide that ProWine Shanghai 2022 will be postponed to 8-10 November, 2023. With the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC) the venue remains unchanged.”

The organizer originally expected the 2022 edition planned for November 20-22 to be rescheduled for December but China’s surging Covid cases, surpassing March peak mean that the fair has to be postponed much longer than planed.

Wine2Asia similarly organized by Vinitaly and Paco Communications this year has experienced a few postponements. Fairs that went ahead including China’s biggest wine and spirits fair, China Food and Drinks Fair, in Chengdu had its worst performance yet.

China’s daily cases for days has topped 30,000. Shanghai, the hosting city, after nearly three months of lockdown is enforcing semi-lockdowns in some districts again as daily cases grow to about 200.

It’s not known how long China can sustain the zero Covid policy as discontent grew and turned into unprecedented protests in several of the country’s large cities in the wake of deadly Urumqi fire in Xinjiang.

Cities including Beijing, Chongqing, Chengdu are all placed under semi-lockdown faced with rising cases. The deadly fire in Urumqi, Xinjing that killed 10 people have prompted protests in several Chinese cities in Shanghai, Beijing, Nanjing and Chengdu where residents demanded an end to PCR test and lifting of lockdown.

In the early hours of Monday in Beijing, hundreds of people gathered to protest the city’s harsh Covid restrictions.

“We don’t want masks, we want freedom. We don’t want Covid tests, we want freedom,” one of the groups chanted earlier.

