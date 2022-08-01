Greater China's leading wine company Links Concept has taken on Napa Valley's Favia Wines, founded by winemaking power couple Andy Erickson and Annie Favia for the Chinese wine market, including Hong Kong and Macau.

Proprietors—Viticulturist Favia and Winemaker Erickson—started Favia in 2001 and have become known for producing wines of great precision and a strong sense of place. Erickson, one of the most celebrated winemakers in Napa, departed Screaming Eagle as its winemaker in 2001 to focus on Favia.

Both arrived in the Napa Valley in the early 1990’s and quickly set to work in their respective fields. Annie Favia worked as David Abreu’s viticulturist for more than a decade and oversaw planting of, and managed viticultural operations for, many iconic vineyards in the Napa Valley. After nearly a decade working with some of Napa Valley’s most prominent wineries, Andy Erickson shifted to concentrate on Favia in 2003, and also began consulting for such celebrated wineries as Ovid, Screaming Eagle, Dalla Valle, Mayacamas Vineyards, and To Kalon Vineyard Company. To this day, he continues to shape the style and guide the quality at several Napa Valley estates.

The winery’s two wines including Cabernet Sauvignon Coombsville and the Cerro Sur from the 2019 vintage will be distributed by Bordeaux La Place starting from September this year, but the estate’s Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon and Carbone Chardonnay will be exclusively sold in Greater China region via Links Concept.

Annie Favia and Andy Erickson (pic: Corked wine bar)

Its Oakville Cabernet, one of the consistently highly rated red wines from the estate is extremely limited in production, with some 350 cases made annually. Carbone is named after the brothers who originally planted the vineyards and built the winery with about 500 cases produced. The winery also makes Sauvignon Blanc, Viognier, Grenache, and Syrah.

The addition of Favia will see Links Concept further expanding its American wine portfolio which already includes some of the country’s most sought-after names including Mayacamas, Continuum, Dunn Vineyards, Sine Qua Non, Hyde de Villaine, Antica to name a few.

Founded in 2000 by the late Patricio de la Fuente Saez, Links Concept has grown to be one of the leading wine importers in Greater China region specializing in brining in top quality, family-owned wineries to the region.

